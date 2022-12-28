Read full article on original website
truedakotan.com
Winter Park volunteers and city partner to offer family friendly activities year-round
Making memories in the out-of-doors provides community connections and wellness activities in what can be some of the most difficult months of the year here in South Dakota. Wessington Springs Winter Park continues to offer family-friendly activities that utilize the city park year-round. With lots of snow already on the ground, volunteers for WS Winter Park say this will be a busy season in the…
siouxfalls.business
New owner shares vision for historic downtown buildings
Two historic buildings in downtown Sioux Falls have a new owner making big short- and long-term plans for them. CAM Cos., founded by Craig Markhardt, has purchased the Andrew Kuehn Building at 401 N. Phillips Ave. and the Albert House at 333 N. Phillips Ave. The deal also includes the...
truedakotan.com
Courthouse Employees Extend Christmas at the Courthouse Event Due to Hazardous Weather
The halls were decked, the trees were trimmed with candy canes and silver lanes aglow — but mother Nature had other ideas that didn’t include area citizens venturing out to attend the Jerauld County Courthouse’s annual community event, “Christmas at the Courthouse.”. Jerauld County employees decided...
truedakotan.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE GRATEFUL
Letters to the Editor may be sent to: PO Box 358 Wessington Springs, SD 57382 news@truedakotan.com The editor reserves the right to determine if material submitted for publication shall be printed and may edit for accuracy, clarity and civility. Firm deadline: Fridays at 5 p.m. Dear Editor, I have been a first responder since 2003 as a firefighter and became a law enforcement officer in 2005…
mitchellnow.com
Kernels girls fall on day one of HC Classic
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels girls lost on day one of the Hoop City Classic to Campbell County (WY) 59-39. Sawyer Stoebner led Mitchell with 12 points and 20 rebounds. Kaylie Neary led Campbell County with 15 points. The Kernels play Thunder Basin (WY) at 7 p.m. on Friday...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
