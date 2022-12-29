ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Mild, dry Friday ahead of rainy New Year's Eve

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

NOW : Another chilly night and then a dry and warm Friday.

NEXT : A period of light to moderate rain Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Friday will be mild and dry before rain arrives for New Year's Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvA0g_0jxTBnPK00

FORECAST :

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Lows around 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening. Warmer. Highs around 52. Lows around 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeuK7_0jxTBnPK00

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE: WEATHER TO WATCH - Light to moderate rain develops into the afternoon, lasting through the overnight. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times in the evening overnight into Sunday. Highs around 51 degrees. Lows near 45.

SUNDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Rain tapers off by 8 a.m. Breezy and dry into the afternoon with gusts of 15 to 25 mph. Highs around 54. Lows near 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3ThL_0jxTBnPK00

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Dry. Still mild with highs around 50. Lows near 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCguP_0jxTBnPK00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy