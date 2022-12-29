WEATHER TO WATCH: Mild, dry Friday ahead of rainy New Year's Eve

NOW : Another chilly night and then a dry and warm Friday.

NEXT : A period of light to moderate rain Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Friday will be mild and dry before rain arrives for New Year's Eve.

FORECAST :

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Lows around 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening. Warmer. Highs around 52. Lows around 36.

SATURDAY - NEW YEAR'S EVE: WEATHER TO WATCH - Light to moderate rain develops into the afternoon, lasting through the overnight. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times in the evening overnight into Sunday. Highs around 51 degrees. Lows near 45.

SUNDAY - NEW YEAR'S DAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Rain tapers off by 8 a.m. Breezy and dry into the afternoon with gusts of 15 to 25 mph. Highs around 54. Lows near 35.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Dry. Still mild with highs around 50. Lows near 37.