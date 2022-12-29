WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance of showers for New Year's Eve

NOW: Mild weather with a chance for showers on New Year's Eve.

NEXT: Potential record warmth into the new year.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says the mild weather trend continues over the next few days with multiple record opportunities next year.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, chilly. Lows down to 38.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and even milder. Highs up to 54. Lows down to 43.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. Showers likely after 2 p.m. lasting into early Sunday morning. Highs near 49 during the day, rising through the 50s at night.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Potential record warmth. Highs up to 62, which would match the previous record from 1966. Lows down to 43.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds and remaining mild. Highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday. Lows in the mid-40s. Showers possible by Thursday.