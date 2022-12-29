ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance of showers for New Year's Eve

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

NOW: Mild weather with a chance for showers on New Year's Eve.

NEXT: Potential record warmth into the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxtkr_0jxTBboc00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says the mild weather trend continues over the next few days with multiple record opportunities next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIFok_0jxTBboc00

TONIGHT: A few clouds, chilly. Lows down to 38.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and even milder. Highs up to 54. Lows down to 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o312y_0jxTBboc00

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. Showers likely after 2 p.m. lasting into early Sunday morning. Highs near 49 during the day, rising through the 50s at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qnV2_0jxTBboc00

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Potential record warmth. Highs up to 62, which would match the previous record from 1966. Lows down to 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5JI6_0jxTBboc00

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds and remaining mild. Highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday. Lows in the mid-40s. Showers possible by Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeU4R_0jxTBboc00

