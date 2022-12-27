ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

United, American Airlines Rescue Southwest Passengers With Price Caps

Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers across the country were met this week with near-ubiquitous price hikes from other companies following its apocalyptic meltdown. Enter United and American Airlines, two competitors who on Wednesday told CNN that they were instituting price caps in several of the struggling airline’s worst-affected cities. Without mentioning Southwest directly, American airlines hinted the move is intended to aid the crashing airline’s passengers get to their destinations. A Southwest passenger trying to rebook a trip tweeted at American and asked them to help with their delayed flight with the #southwestdebacle hashtag. The airline responded with a tweet reply “Kindly join us in DMs with the booking code, and we’ll be happy to check on available options.” United Airlines is also promising to cap prices through Sunday on routes that Southwest Airlines typically serves, according to CNN.Read it at CNN
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
AOL Corp

Southwest promises refunds as airline sees 'certain' financial impact

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. "There'll certainly be an impact to...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy