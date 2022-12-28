Washington is known as one of the most forested states in the United States, with a wide range of tree species that thrive in its diverse climate. There are 22.5 million acres of forest land covering about half of Washington’s total land area, and there are 9.4 billion live trees on this forestland. Most of these trees grow on the more humid west side of Washington, where they can benefit from increased moisture levels. However, some native tree species are also found across other parts of the state, such as Douglas fir, western red cedar, western hemlock, and bigleaf maple, among many others.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO