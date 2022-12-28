ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

2022 Northwest Fish And Wildlife Year In Review

As another year winds down, I’m again taking a look back at important, notable and unusual stories in the Northwest’s fish and wildlife world. From a record sockeye run, state record catches and record bull elk to commission controversies, Congressional craziness and the dam removal front, from cougars with a taste for wolves and selfish shellfish swine to a very wayward moose, wandering walleye and a guy who caught a salmon with his kiteboard, 2022 was a helluva ride. Here are some of the fish and wildlife stories I found myself writing up or following closely over the year that just was:
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
a-z-animals.com

10 Towering Trees Native to Washington State

Washington is known as one of the most forested states in the United States, with a wide range of tree species that thrive in its diverse climate. There are 22.5 million acres of forest land covering about half of Washington’s total land area, and there are 9.4 billion live trees on this forestland. Most of these trees grow on the more humid west side of Washington, where they can benefit from increased moisture levels. However, some native tree species are also found across other parts of the state, such as Douglas fir, western red cedar, western hemlock, and bigleaf maple, among many others.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails

(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

$20.4 million in state grants will expand behavioral health care access for people in crisis

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced another $20.4 million investment in community-based facilities serving people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, or who are in need of withdrawal management services to help them restore and stabilize their health. Five crisis triage and stabilization projects across the state were awarded grants from the Behavioral Health Facilities capital program.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

2019 data shows greenhouse gas emissions increased

OLYMPIA – — The latest data available in Washington’s inventory of greenhouse gas emissions shows statewide emissions rose in 2019, reaching their highest mark since 2007. The rise stems from increased electricity demand combined with an unusually poor year for hydropower in Washington. Less water behind the state’s dams in 2019 pushed utilities to use fossil fuel generation to make up the difference.
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy