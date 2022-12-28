The Unsinkable Marilyn Maye returned to the Birdland Jazz Club last night for the first in a six-show engagement through New Year’s Day (and evening) in what can only be called a triumph. At age ninety-four, with no evidence of slowing down, this unparalleled entertainer is back to give a master class in performance art. Without exaggeration, her ability to communicate in song is without peer. If you’re not leaning forward to glean every lyric, you are sitting back in marvel at the level of accomplishment on display.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO