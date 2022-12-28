ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2023 Tony Awards Moves to Historic United Palace

CBS presents “The 76th Annual Tony Awards,” which will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City (4140 Broadway, Washington Heights, NY) – a grand historical venue – on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. More information on the special, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway Season, will be available in the coming months.
MARILYN MAYE SOARS AT BIRDLAND

The Unsinkable Marilyn Maye returned to the Birdland Jazz Club last night for the first in a six-show engagement through New Year’s Day (and evening) in what can only be called a triumph. At age ninety-four, with no evidence of slowing down, this unparalleled entertainer is back to give a master class in performance art. Without exaggeration, her ability to communicate in song is without peer. If you’re not leaning forward to glean every lyric, you are sitting back in marvel at the level of accomplishment on display.
