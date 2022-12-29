Spectacular Friday with highs in the 50s; soggy day for New Year's Eve

NOW AND NEW: It will be fair and quiet overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s from north to south. Friday will be spectacular with sunny skies and milder temperatures with highs in the 50s.

NEXT: Saturday will start cloudy with some rain showers developing in the afternoon. Rain and showers for New Year's Eve, so soggy conditions ringing in the new year. Sunday, the first day of 2023, will start cloudy but end sunny with highs in the low-50s. Staying very mild most of next week!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the mild conditions will continue into the new year with temperatures hovering in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 52.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain and showers developing, especially in the afternoon and at night. High of 50.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine in the afternoon, very mild. High of 53.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 50.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible in the afternoon. High of 52.