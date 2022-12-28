Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
NFL insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
Derek Carr leaves the Las Vegas Raiders after benching
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AOL Corp
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr will be inactive. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Bleacher Report
Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for TCU WR
— Great size. Tall, fairly thick frame. Elite arm length as well. — Very good build-up speed. Threatening on deep routes. — Great contested catch ability in the air. Has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs and tracks the ball well. — Good, smooth route running and mobility for a...
Bleacher Report
Eyabi Okie NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan Edge
– Impressive get-off with his quick reaction to the snap and good acceleration off the line of scrimmage; he can put pressure on offensive tackles vertically as a pass-rusher. – Uses head/shoulder fakes during the stem phase of a rush to help set up his moves. – He has the...
Bleacher Report
Jack Campbell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa LB
— Quick to key and diagnose zone versus gap runs to put himself in a good position to make plays. — Comes downhill in a hurry to fill his gap on the front side of gap runs. Takes good angles in pursuit against stretch runs or outside zone. — Physical...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge
— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
Bleacher Report
Rashee Rice NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for SMU WR
— Alignment flexibility. Can line up anywhere, and SMU often moved him around the formation. — Very good play strength. Does not get bullied versus press and knows how to muscle his way to advantageous positions at the catch point. — Excellent hands and catch radius. Rare knack for finding...
Bleacher Report
BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE
— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
Tom Brady Suggested As Potential Fit For Raiders
This week signaled the end of an era for the Las Vegas Raiders. Long-time starting quarterback, Derek Carr, has been benched and won’t be playing for the remainder of the season. Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019, will be making his first career start.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Bleacher Report
Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report
Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT
— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
Bleacher Report
O'Cyrus Torrence NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida IOL
— Massive frame and build with good length and a wide base to engulf defenders. — Very good play strength to reestablish the line of scrimmage in the run game and anchor in pass-protection. — Excels in the power-run game, uprooting defensive tackles on down blocks and double-teams as the...
Comments / 0