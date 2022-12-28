ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain

A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago's central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.
Vice

Record Snowfall in Japan Kills 17 and Injures More Than 90

Japan is emerging from a deadly white Christmas, as heavy snow blanketed its northern region killing 17 and injuring 93 people in the past 10 days, officials said on Monday. With record snowfall enveloping various parts of the country, three municipalities in Japan's northeastern region measured over a meter of snow within a 24-hour period on Monday morning—the highest these areas have ever recorded. Cities in Niigata Prefecture recorded between 72 centimeters to 87 centimeters of snow.
The Guardian

Weather tracker: floods and tornado hit New Zealand as Europe heats up

Over the Christmas period, the upper North Island of New Zealand experienced stormy conditions, grounding flights and flooding roads. Thunderstorms broke out on 22 December, leading to heavy rainfall and an incredible 4,500 lightning strikes in just two hours. Unfortunately, one of these lightning strikes set a property alight in the town of Waitōtara in the south of the island. Although no injuries were reported, the property and surrounding farmlands were mostly destroyed. Furthermore, a small tornado was spotted in the Southland region of the South Island, though thankfully, no damage was caused.

