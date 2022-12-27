Read full article on original website
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
beefmagazine.com
Major beef exporters and importers in 2023
Global beef production is forecast to decrease slightly in 2023. Beef production decreases in the U.S. and European Union will more than offset increasing beef production in Australia and modest increases in Mexico and India. Changes in beef production and consumption will impact global beef exports and imports in the coming year.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis
Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis.
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.
rigzone.com
Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May
Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
China urges U.S. to respect WTO panel ruling - statement
GENEVA (Reuters) - China urged the United States to respect a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday which found that Trump-era U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports contravened global trading rules.
China's yuan looks set for biggest annual loss since 1994, down 8.6%
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan finished the domestic session at a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, but still looked set for the worst annual performance in 28 years.
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 30, 2022
Max Armstrong looks ahead to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting, this time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Max recalls some of the dignitaries that have traveled to the meeting to speak to farmers. For 2023, the speaker “Big Kenny” Alphin, of the music group Big & Rich, will be a keynote this year and Max explains that the topic he’ll cover is his work to help end hunger. The convention runs Jan. 6 to 11.
Analysis-China's services sector eyes recovery after reopening, but challenges loom
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Jordan Li, a restaurant owner in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, hopes desperately that next month's Lunar New Year holidays will help him make up for business lost this year because of COVID-related travel and other restrictions.
Egg rules 'may be scrambled' to avoid British producers being undercut by EU farmers
The UK could tear up its rules on free-range eggs because Brussels wants to let EU farmers undercut their British counterparts with weaker food standards.
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
