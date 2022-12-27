ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
beefmagazine.com

Major beef exporters and importers in 2023

Global beef production is forecast to decrease slightly in 2023. Beef production decreases in the U.S. and European Union will more than offset increasing beef production in Australia and modest increases in Mexico and India. Changes in beef production and consumption will impact global beef exports and imports in the coming year.
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
rigzone.com

Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May

Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
nationalhogfarmer.com

Farm Progress America, December 30, 2022

Max Armstrong looks ahead to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting, this time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Max recalls some of the dignitaries that have traveled to the meeting to speak to farmers. For 2023, the speaker “Big Kenny” Alphin, of the music group Big & Rich, will be a keynote this year and Max explains that the topic he’ll cover is his work to help end hunger. The convention runs Jan. 6 to 11.
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...

