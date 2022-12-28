Read full article on original website
Karen Sebastian
3d ago
if you leave your vehicle unlocked and running it's like an invitation to people who are set on illegal activities like theft
The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State
The calendar year 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Police. While our agency has existed for over 100 years, it was not until 1923 that it became […] The post The Delaware State Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service to the Citizens of the First State appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police advise people to drive sober on New Year's Eve and Day, 30% of fatal accidents involved alcohol in 2021
As of Wednesday, Delaware’s traffic fatalities stand at 167. This is up from 137 last year, and Delaware State Police are urging people to drive sober on New Year's Eve to prevent an end-of-year spike in deaths on the road. DSP spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto says 30% of...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
WMDT.com
Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead
Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Delaware State Police say man found dead in car wreck was shot
Troopers were called to a report of a car in the woods off Route 896 in Glasgow just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
wdadradio.com
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
‘No family member to check on them’: Delaware launches hotline to report abuse, neglect of seniors and vulnerable adults
They struggle with cognitive decline and other health issues, often while living alone. They’re susceptible to financial scams, even from loved ones. Sometimes they get physically or sexually abused, or caregivers neglect or even abandon them. They’re Delaware’s senior citizens and other vulnerable adults with physical or mental disabilities....
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
delawarepublic.org
Bill allowing wine shipping to consumers' coming back to the General Assembly
Delaware is one of only three states left that doesn’t allow residents to ship wine to their doorsteps, but that could change in the next General Assembly. In some cases like Harvest Ridge Winery, Delawareans can purchase alcohol from the producer, but it still cannot be shipped to them.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WBOC
Rebecca T. Ruark Skipjack In Ruins After Car Crashes Into It
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - A shocking scene on Tilghman Island for the skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark and Captain Wade Murphy Jr. Tuesday night, crews removed a truck that ran off a pier onto a historic skipjack. It was the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat has been working the water and...
southarkansassun.com
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get Rental Assistance Through DEHAP – Apply by January 2
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will stop accepting applications for the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, as stated in an article by Delaware News on December 13, 2022. This is due to a high number of requests for help. The DSHA...
WGMD Radio
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week law goes into effect; doctors can’t be charged over 1864 ban, appeals court rules
A 15-week ban on abortions in Arizona can go into effect and doctors can’t be charged under a more than 100-year-old pre-statehood law that bans nearly all abortions, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The 15-week law was passed by the state legislature earlier this year following the...
