Delaware State

Karen Sebastian
3d ago

if you leave your vehicle unlocked and running it's like an invitation to people who are set on illegal activities like theft

fox29.com

Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week

PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
WMDT.com

Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
DELAWARE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
wdadradio.com

NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023

The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

‘No family member to check on them’: Delaware launches hotline to report abuse, neglect of seniors and vulnerable adults

They struggle with cognitive decline and other health issues, often while living alone. They’re susceptible to financial scams, even from loved ones. Sometimes they get physically or sexually abused, or caregivers neglect or even abandon them. They’re Delaware’s senior citizens and other vulnerable adults with physical or mental disabilities....
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband

A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

