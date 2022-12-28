Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Driver Sought In Fatal Cape May Hit-Run, State Troopers Say
State troopers are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian in Cape May County before leaving the scene. An unidentified adult was fatally struck by a northbound car at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhaus Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, state police said. Witnesses...
WGMD Radio
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6
Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development. The detour for northbound traffic is ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Earlier this Month in Caroline County
Maryland State Police need your help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old Greensboro, Maryland man at around midnight on December 23rd. Robert Andrew Wilkerson was taken to Kent General Hospital in Dover where he died of his injuries. Meanwhile, State Police have identified the driver of the 2003 Toyota Camry that was headed south on Route 313 and crashed into the 2022 Chevrolet Spark that Wilkerson was driving. Police say the driver of the Toyota– 38-year-old Wilfrido Manfredo Perez of Henderson, Maryland–was making a left turn into a residence when the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. Perez, who investigators believe was the at-fault driver in the crash, was seen leaving his vehicle and walking south along Maryland Route 313. He did not return to the scene of the crash. Route 313 was shut down for 3 ½ hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team in conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash and on where Perez is should call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822- 3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
Cape Gazette
Action needed to make roads safer
On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
WBOC
Former Milford Police Chief Arrested for Threatening to Shoot People
MILFORD, Del.- A Former Milford Police Chief has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot someone. Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, E. Keith Hudson, had left his home in the Knollac Acres neighborhood with a firearm in a bag. He had told a family member that he was going to shoot someone.
Person fatally struck by CSX train in Edgewood
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Edgewood, Harford County, this morning.
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities
Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
Cape Gazette
A Boaters Delight! 24 Valley Road | Millsboro
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
watchthetramcarplease.com
UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.
According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
WMDT.com
Police release photos of suspect, vehicle in Millsboro liquor store robbery
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a burglary at a Millsboro-area liquor store earlier this month. Shortly before 10 p.m. on December 15th, police say an unknown armed suspect walked into East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard and demanded money. Detectives have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, pictured above.
Comments / 2