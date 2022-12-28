Read full article on original website
Rock County Star Herald
Margaret Kienast
Margaret Gertrude Kienast, 97, Luverne, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Dingmann Funeral Home in Luverne. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Dingmann Funeral Home in Luverne. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne.
Rock County Star Herald
Camilla Graff
Camilla Graff, 81, Luverne, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Sanford Luverne Hospital. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the First Baptist Church in Luverne. Burial followed at Memory Gardens Cemetery near Luverne. Camilla Vanderburg was born on Nov. 17, 1941, to...
Rock County Star Herald
Clifford Hansen
Clifford Odean Hansen, 79, Lake Benton, formerly of Luverne, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Per Cliff’s wishes, no public services will take place. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com. Clifford Hansen was born on Jan. 26, 1943,...
Rock County Star Herald
A year's a long time; here's a recap at a glance
Happy New Year, Star Herald readers. We in the newsroom find satisfaction in reviewing and highlighting the top stories of the year in our final December edition. It shows we have progressive and ambitious local leaders and residents, and it shows our news team takes our work seriously in documenting big things, whether good news or bad.
Rock County Star Herald
Joyce Fluit
Joyce Gertrude Fluit, 83, Luverne, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Rock Valley, Iowa. Burial followed at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Joyce Jansen was born Nov. 28, 1939, to Gilbert and Bertha (Duimstra)...
Rock County Star Herald
City of Luverne Ordinance No. 32, Fourth Series
ROCK COUNTY, MINNESOTA) SECTION 1. Pursuant to City Charter, Section 12.05, the City Council is authorized. to sell or convey the following described real estate located in the City of Luverne, County. of Rock, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:. Legally described as follows:. Outlot A, Replat of Lopau...
