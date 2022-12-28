Read full article on original website
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County sets special meeting to begin superintendent selection process
With Mike Argabright announcing his upcoming retirement earlier this month, the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has announced a special meeting Monday to begin official conversations about a new district leader. The meeting is at 6 pm Monday at the board office in Hartford. The superintendent search...
KVOE
Grand opening date tentatively set for Emporia Marshalls store
It appears Marshalls will open its Emporia store at 24th and Industrial in less than a month. The company website is now targeting 8-10 am Jan. 26 for grand opening activities. Marshalls had targeted late November — just before Thanksgiving — for its local grand opening, but final construction processes...
KVOE
Dumpster fire reported at Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire finished off a small fire outside a local business early Friday. Firefighters were dispatched to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver around 6:20 am. Fire Capt. Greg Davis says company employees reported a dumpster was on fire at some point early Friday, and they thought they had the fire put out. However, a passerby noticed moderate smoke and called 911.
KVOE
After exciting 2022, Pioneer Bluffs Director looking forward for what’s to come in 2023
Pioneer Bluffs had a lot to celebrate over the course of the past year and is looking to build on those triumphs in 2023. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Pioneer Bluffs Director Lynn Smith touted the construction of a new children’s play area and log cabin as two of the biggest additions to the property over the past 12 months.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
KVOE
Lyon County health officials bracing for another increase in COVID-19 cases
With flu numbers increasing, local health officials are also tracking new COVID variants that are affecting other parts of the country. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says COVID numbers have largely held stable for over two months, but she expects an increase soon. A new variant...
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
KVOE
Flu numbers increasing for Lyon County as 2022 ends
Lyon County’s flu numbers are increasing, according to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. On KVOE’s Morning Show this week, Millbern said Lyon County’s youngsters are seeking care at increased levels. The disease severity does not seem to be higher than what Public Health noted pre-COVID.
KVOE
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
KVOE
Emporia State women defeat Bethel 98-59
The Emporia State women’s basketball team rolled to a 98-58 win over Bethel Thursday night in their first game back from the Christmas Break. Coach Toby Wynn said they were able to knock some rust off their game. Tre’Zure Jobe led the offense with a game-high 24 points. Faith...
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams split with Newman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team closed out 2022 with an 89-64 win over Newman Saturday. The Hornets trailed 9-2 to start the game but would go on a 9-0 run to take a lead they would not give up. Coach Craig Doty said they did a lot of...
KVOE
Kansas State wins Big 12 opener in overtime 82-76
Kansas State opened Big 12 play with an 82-76 win in overtime over number 24-ranked West Virginia. Kansas State trailed 17-3 in the first half. They would rally in the second half to lead by 8 points. In overtime, Kansas State scored the first 6 points and would never trail.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams resume MIAA play, Big 12 play begins
The Emporia State basketball teams resume MIAA play this afternoon. Both the Lady Hornets and Hornets play at Newman. Emporia State women’s coach Toby Wynn says one of the keys to winning this afternoon will be making the perimeter shot. The Lady Hornets are 9-2 and 4-1 in the...
KVOE
Alabama outscores Kansas State in Sugar Bowl 45-20
Alabama scored 35 unanswered points on the way to a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Saturday. Kansas State jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Alabama went on their run. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said the game did not end the way they were hoping...
KVOE
White City man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, trafficking contraband
Morris County deputies have arrested one person on suspected drug activity. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in White City around 7:40 pm Friday, and the K-9 Kimber alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search, allegedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
