ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTprN_0jxRznYG00

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
KIXS FM 108

Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars

Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
COLORADO STATE
KGET

Cellmate facing murder charge in Delano inmate’s strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports. Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing doctor from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS). Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.  On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy