Wetumpka Herald
Publix coming to Wetumpka
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
wtvy.com
Water to be shut off in Hartford
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, December 28, water in Hartford, Alabama will be shut off for repairs. The outage will be city wide and start at 9 a.m. The city of Hartford says that the water will remain out for approximately 2 hours for repairs and urge residents to make the necessary arrangements tonight.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
‘Heart is over stars,’ K-State player says of recruiting disparity with Alabama
Forget about five stars. Just getting four-star players to commit to Kansas State has been a struggle. Before quarterback Jake Rubley became the prize of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, the last time the program signed a high school recruit rated with four stars in 247 Sports’ composite was 2007.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
wtvy.com
Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
wtvy.com
Ring in 2023: New Years Eve events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2023 is right around the corner so its time to celebrate!. Out with the old and in with the new! 2022 was a wild ride but there’s always something to reflect on and cherish time with friends and family. The new year is an opportunity...
wtvy.com
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
wtvy.com
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
Troy Messenger
Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90
New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
wtvy.com
Wiregrass school recognized for student achievement improvements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass area elementary school was one of 38 Alabama schools that saw massive student achievement improvements over the last 4 years. State officials such as Superintendent Eric Mackey and Deputy Superintendent Angela Martin, along with top officials with each of the schools, gathered together in a massive video call recently where they learned that their improvements have gotten them to the point to be removed from a massive federal improvement list, according to AL.com.
WSFA
Montgomery’s weather history on New Year’s
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wild weather may be an understatement when describing what Montgomery has seen on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The data we have goes all the way back to the late 1800s. Everything from accumulating snow to drenching rain and thunderstorms has occurred....
wdhn.com
Partial road closures around the old Jug Brown recreation center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Council has approved the temporary closure” of portions of three streets. in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site. Portions of east Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets are now “closed”. They surround the. the site where the...
