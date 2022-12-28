Read full article on original website
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
⚠❄🧊 Winter Storm Watch from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon ⚠❄🧊
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across the region during this time frame.
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural resources………………. Ice thickness is around 10+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Spring temperatures leave Iowa heading into New Year's weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As expected, a huge contrast in weather set up across Iowa today. Much of central/southern Iowa surged into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, breaking daily records. Northwest Iowa never made it out of the 30s. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. All this stems from...
Potential Winter Weather Early Next Week
A winter system will move through the state on Monday and into Tuesday, bringing rain and wintry mix to the area. Confidence remains low in the exact track of the system, as well as the southern extent of snow and freezing rain. However, the most likely location for wintry precipitation...
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
The Flag of Iowa: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Many states in the United States introduced their first flags at the turn of the twentieth century. When it came time to design a flag for Iowa, the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved, as they had in a number of other states. In 1917, Iowa’s flag, a multicolored banner with a white canton, was created by Mrs. Dixie Cornell Gebhardt. In 1921, the Iowa State Legislature formally recognized the flag.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
