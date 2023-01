June M. Merritt, nee Kaufman, age 93, of Elwood, formerly of Dolton, IL. Born May 29, 1929, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Loving wife of the late Russell A. Merritt (2009). Devoted mother of Michael (Janet) Merritt, Judy (Guy) Easoz, June (Bill) Hirschenberger, Jane (Don) Manning, and Russell (Gina) Merritt. Proud grandmother of 12: Michael (Katie), Chris (Krysta), Jeff (Lynsey), Jim (Lauren), Matt (Lauren), Caitlin (Brad), Abigail (Mike), Daniel, Maura (Alex), Jack, Grace (Tyler), and Russell; great-grandmother of 16. Dearest sister of the late Jack Kaufman, Dorothy Sweeney, Jean O’Brien, and Jessie Connolly. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Edward “E.K.” and Aurelia “Babe” Kaufman.

ELWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO