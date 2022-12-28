SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 29, 2022) – The Sand Ridge Audubon Society has announced the National Annual Christmas Bird Count, an annual census of birds in the Western Hemisphere, performed in the early winter by volunteer birdwatchers and administered by the National Audubon Society. The purpose of the annual count is to provide population data for use in science, especially conservation biology. The Christmas Bird Count is the longest running citizen science survey in the world.

