hubpages.com
Automobile Industry - How Metaverse will Change the Game
As technology continues to advance, it's becoming increasingly clear that the metaverse and blockchain will play a key role in the future of the automotive industry. The metaverse, a virtual reality space where people can interact in real time, offers exciting possibilities for virtual test drives, showrooms, and car customization. Meanwhile, the use of blockchain technology in the automotive industry can provide increased transparency and efficiency in supply chain tracking, maintenance records, and vehicle financing.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Here are 3 big luxury retail trends for 2023, according to experts
The personal luxury market is expected to grow 3%-8% over the next year, as the elite class continues to seek high-ticket items and resale items boom.
electrek.co
Canoo accuses former employees of ‘corporate espionage’ after launching rival EV startup
Canoo (GOEV) is accusing several former employees of “corporate espionage,” alleging they stole trade secrets to launch a rival electric vehicle company. Canoo was founded in 2017 to improve vehicle ownership with its breakthrough electric vehicles. A significant part of Canoo’s strategy revolves around its Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP), which serves as the base for its EV lineup, including its Lifestyle and Delivery vehicles, the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle, and electric pickup truck.
The Year Consumers Found a New Shopping Friend in Digital Commerce
Fans of digital commerce got their shop on in 2022, and fresh usage analysis shows advancing behaviors. This, as the penchant for digital commerce and related connected economy activities, showed that consumers were now 10% more likely to engage with devices and digital channels to perform everyday tasks from shopping to messaging to booking travel than they were a year ago.
CoinTelegraph
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
Why Was Milwaukee Tools One of the Fastest Growing Brands of 2022?
Founded in 1924, Milwaukee power and hand tools are known for their durability and high-quality construction. But for a company quickly approaching its 100th anniversary, Milwaukee isn’t mired in the past. A new report indicates that the Milwaukee Tool brand may be more relevant than ever. Morning Consult has...
Innovusion to Provide Live Experiences of Industry-Leading LiDAR for Autonomous Driving at CES 2023
Innovusion, a global leader in the design and development of image-grade LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, will showcase its product portfolio for autonomous driving at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall at booth #6925. Innovusion’s long-range Falcon LiDAR was recently honored with the 2023 CES Innovation Award, a recognition by the Consumer Technology Association for outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005388/en/ Innovusion’s long-range LiDAR Falcon and mid-to-short range Robin together cover the surrounding view of a vehicle to support safety, comfortableness, and efficiency in many autonomous driving scenarios, including highway pilot, city pilot, and automated parking. (Photo: Business Wire) Experiencing LiDAR and the Future of Autonomous Driving at CES
fashionweekdaily.com
Meet Personal Stylist Afrid Rahuman & His Exclusive Shopping Experience
Making your mark in the fashion industry can be a daunting task. With the increased competition, setting yourself apart from others and cementing your spot as a fashion industry professional can be challenging. It requires immense dedication, an eye for fashion, and a willingness to go above and beyond. Those successful in this field have worked hard to establish their brands and create a lasting impact. They have built strong networks, honed their craft, and navigated the ever-changing fashion landscape. Afrid Rahuman has managed to do just that with Veblen Store. Afrid is a personal shopper and stylist specializing in high-end designer goods and streetwear. He is a style icon with an eye for the latest trends and a passion for fashion. He is known for his ability to create unique and tasteful ensembles, perfect for any occasion. His keen eye for style and unwavering dedication to his craft has made him a favorite among celebrities, athletes, and influencers. He also works with local boutiques and stores to provide his clients with the best designer and streetwear apparel selections. With a keen eye for the ever-changing fashion industry, Afrid has created a unique and impressive career that is now setting the standard for personal shoppers and stylists. His passion and dedication to his craft have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and clients. Afrid inspires others looking to make their marks in the fashion industry, and his success has shown that anything is possible with a little hard work and dedication. With many global connections, Afrid made it his mission to provide his clients with the best possible service. He wanted to ensure authenticity while also offering competitive pricing. Since opening Veblen Store, Afrid has achieved some major career highlights. One of the most memorable moments was sourcing a rare Chanel bag. Not only was it a brand-new piece, but it took a lot of work to find. He also sold a Rolex Daytona John Mayer to a VIP client, which was one of his first milestones. Although he has achieved great success, Afrid has faced some challenges. One of the biggest was building credibility on Instagram. With so many fake accounts and scammers trying to ruin the online shopping experience, it wasnt easy to stand out. He overcame this obstacle by creating the best possible content and connecting with his clients on WhatsApp. He wanted to build authentic relationships with his clients and give them a personalized VIP experience. When asked what advice he would give others, Afrid said that being close to God was one of the biggest blessings and decisions he has ever made. Him being a Muslim gives all praise to God for guiding him throughout his journey. Afrid hopes to grow his brand across Australia and beyond in the next few years. He also wants to open a private viewing boutique. He is aiming to gain further exposure in the industry, especially from high-income earners who are into sneakers, watches, and high-end pieces. Are you looking for an exclusive shopping experience and the best possible service? Look no further than Veblen Store. With Afrid’s trusted connections across the world, he is sure to provide you with the most sought-after pieces. So why not take advantage of this unique opportunity and let him take your wardrobe to the next level?
Independent Restaurants Gear Up for Digital Innovation in 2023
Independent restaurants are planning to add four new digital features next year amid economic concerns. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace For A Recession,” which draws from responses from 500 U.S.-based businesses in October and November, finds that hospitality firms are planning for technological innovation.
5 Business Predictions for 2023 Following the Downward Spiral in Tech
The most prominent tech titans announced tens of thousands of layoffs this year. With markets down over 30%, what's next in 2023, and how do we prepare for the recession?
CoinDesk
How Web3 Helps People Take Control of Their Digital Identity
As we enter 2023, it’s more clear than ever that the decentralized digital revolution isn’t going away. Businesses and individuals alike are starting to see the benefits of this nascent technology and Web3 services are on the rise. However, with this change come new and growing concerns over...
