DELCO.Today

Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
DELCO.Today

Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job

As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
aiexpress.io

AI adoption lagging? It may be a poor UI

Give it some thought: If one thing is sluggish, clunky, overly sophisticated, messy or inconsistent, you’re not going to need to use it, proper?. Properly, the identical goes for synthetic intelligence (AI) platforms. In adopting them, organizations can are usually interested in appears to be like — the pondering...
TechSpot

Hotels are turning to automation to cope with unfilled positions

In a nutshell: Hotels are increasingly turning to robots to fill jobs previously held by humans. The Garden City Hotel in Long Island invested in a pair of 66-pound, industrial-grade robot vacuums last year at about $30,000 each. That's an eye-watering amount compared to consumer-grade robot vacs like those from iRobot's Roomba line but they've already paid for themselves multiple times over.
GARDEN CITY, NY
The Oklahoman

Savvy Senior: Some tips and resources to help long-distance caregivers

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: What tips do you recommend for long-distance caregivers? I help take care of my stubborn 86-year-old mother who still lives at home about 150 miles from me. DEAR NEED: Providing care and support for an aging parent who lives far away can present a variety challenges that can make the job difficult and stressful. Here are some tips and resources that may help you.
newsnationnow.com

Hunger and food waste solutions from 2022

(NewsNation) — As global food prices surged at their fastest pace ever and the economy was rocked by a war and inflation, many families found essentials like groceries and gas unaffordable. Despite a complex food system that stretches across the globe, NewsNation found ideas that prove useful in how...

