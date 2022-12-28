Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
studyfinds.org
Office chaos: Workers waste an entire day each week searching through disorganized documents
NEW YORK — It takes the average American worker a year and seven months to feel like they’re “thriving” in a new job. In addition to pinpointing how long it takes for respondents to thrive — or expect to thrive — the survey of 2,000 hybrid and remote office workers also looked at what this phrase means.
From 'quiet quitting' to 'career cushioning,' here are the workplace trends that took 2022 by storm — and whether they'll continue in 2023
This has been the year of workplace buzzwords, but experts say the popularity of terms like "quiet-quitting" reveals shifting attitudes about work.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
Three Tips on How to Land a Remote Job
As many companies shift to a virtual workplace, there are more openings — and a higher demand for remote jobs. Forbes contributor Cecilia Seiter gives advice on how to land a remote job.. Tailor Your Résumé for Remote Jobs. Be clear that you’re intentionally looking for remote...
aiexpress.io
AI adoption lagging? It may be a poor UI
Give it some thought: If one thing is sluggish, clunky, overly sophisticated, messy or inconsistent, you’re not going to need to use it, proper?. Properly, the identical goes for synthetic intelligence (AI) platforms. In adopting them, organizations can are usually interested in appears to be like — the pondering...
TechSpot
Hotels are turning to automation to cope with unfilled positions
In a nutshell: Hotels are increasingly turning to robots to fill jobs previously held by humans. The Garden City Hotel in Long Island invested in a pair of 66-pound, industrial-grade robot vacuums last year at about $30,000 each. That's an eye-watering amount compared to consumer-grade robot vacs like those from iRobot's Roomba line but they've already paid for themselves multiple times over.
Savvy Senior: Some tips and resources to help long-distance caregivers
DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: What tips do you recommend for long-distance caregivers? I help take care of my stubborn 86-year-old mother who still lives at home about 150 miles from me. DEAR NEED: Providing care and support for an aging parent who lives far away can present a variety challenges that can make the job difficult and stressful. Here are some tips and resources that may help you.
newsnationnow.com
Hunger and food waste solutions from 2022
(NewsNation) — As global food prices surged at their fastest pace ever and the economy was rocked by a war and inflation, many families found essentials like groceries and gas unaffordable. Despite a complex food system that stretches across the globe, NewsNation found ideas that prove useful in how...
Access 12 courses on renewable engineering for only $39.99
Stack CommerceBuild toward a promising career with help from this limited-time offer.
Comments / 0