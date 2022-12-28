ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Trial moved to March for Crawford woman charged in poisoning of 11-year-old adopted son

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEAgH_0jxR427q00

A Crawford County woman accused of causing her 11-year-old adopted son's death in 2021 by giving him windshield washer fluid to drink is now facing a March trial date.

The trial of 63-year-old Mary E. Diehl was moved to the March trial term in Crawford County last week after Diehl's lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, asked for a continuance. Hackwelder said he is continuing to consult with his expert in the case.

Diehl, who remains in prison without bond, faces one count of criminal homicide in the Sept. 5, 2021, death of Najir W. Diehl.

Najir, whom authorities said had special needs and had an extensive history of health-related problems, was found dead in bed at the family's home at 7621 Mallard Road in East Fairfield Township by Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were called there on the morning of Sept. 6, 2021.

Investigators said the boy's death was preliminarily believed to have been natural, but they were awaiting the results of toxicology testing. The testing revealed the presence of a poisonous substance in Najir's blood, and additional testing found evidence indicating the substance was ingested while Najir was alive, state police reported.

A state police trooper who testified at Diehl's preliminary hearing in December 2021 said Diehl initially reported that she believed Najir died from suffocating in his bedding due to a seizure. The Crawford County Coroner's Office initially determined that Najir died of asphyxiation due to a seizure disorder, and no autopsy was done. But the toxicology testing found a lethal amount of methanol in the boy's system, the trooper testified.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell then conferred with Erie County forensic pathologist Eric Vey, M.D., and following more study the manner of Najir's death was determined to be methanol toxicity, with a single dose occurring on the evening of Sept. 5, 2021, according to the trooper's testimony.

Diehl told troopers during a November 2021 interview that Najir was never out of her sight on Sept. 5 and was unable to walk or open a container that might contain methanol. She also said that such substances were kept in a tool room at their home, and Najir did not have access to it, according to testimony.

Later on the day of the interview, according to the trooper, Diehl stated to another trooper that on Sept. 5, after the family had eaten dinner, she sat Najir in the living room, went to the tool room and filled a plastic cup halfway with windshield washer fluid and gave it to Najir to drink.

The trooper said Diehl said she gave Najir the fluid to drink because she wanted to "free him."

Authorities said Najir, who was born in Erie in June 2010, lived with Diehl and another child, who was 10 years old at the time of the incident in 2021.

Other upcoming homicide trials in Crawford

The Crawford County District Attorney's Office is preparing for upcoming trials in two other homicide cases in the county.

Erie resident Daryl S. Gillespie, 29, is scheduled for trial in January on criminal homicide and burglary charges, District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said.

Gillespie is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 23-year-old Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth, at the home she shared with her father in the 12000 block of Route 618 in Sadsbury Township, near Conneaut Lake, on Sept. 14, 2021.

Four men are scheduled for trial in March in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris in an apartment on Walnut Street in Meadville on July 3, 2021. Timothy T. Bolden, 26, Qwamae D. Sherene, 19, Jayden I. Speed, 19, and Martavious K. Stout, 18, are facing charges in the killing.

A fifth suspect in the homicide, 17-year-old Kavan M. Boitnott, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, DiGiacomo said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Killed in West Mead Township

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, according to police. It happened near the intersection of McHenry St. and Cochranton Rd. just after 7 p.m. A witness told police the 58-year-old woman walked in front of a vehicle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
GROVE CITY, PA
YAHOO!

Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting stemming from fight inside Erie nightclub

A 38-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during a fight that broke out inside an east Erie nightclub late Friday night. Authorities said the deceased male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday at 11:58 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
wrfalp.com

Three Involved in Home Invasion Arraigned, Sent to Jail

Jamestown Police said William Buckley, Joneece Talley, and Joshua Ryan were arraigned Thursday, December 29. Buckley was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions. Talley and Ryan were sent to the County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Authorities Searching for Missing Crawford County Woman

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking help from the public in locating a Crawford County woman who was last seen on Wednesday, December 28. According to Meadville-based State Police, authorities are searching for 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, Crawford County. Police say Mead was last...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Woman in Crawford County Found Dead

A missing endangered woman in Crawford County has been found dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police on Friday. Kelli Mead, 41, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Beaver Township. Troopers said there were no indications of foul play, and the investigation is now closed. Mead was reported missing...
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Arrested on Felony Warrants

A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

One dead after shooting on Buffalo road

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
YourErie

Defendant in local murder case turns to DNA testing to prove innocence

Decades after a defendant in a local murder case was first found guilty, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will review the case to answer questions about DNA testing. The accused was first convicted of murder in 1993, almost 30 years later he is claiming newer DNA technology could overturn his life sentence. In 1993 the defendant […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy