NBC News

espnquadcities.com

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
backyardboss.net

7 Ways to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree

As the holiday season winds down, you may still be debating when to take down your tree and how to dispose of it. Whatever you decide, avoid throwing a live Christmas tree in the landfill. Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, meaning there are several sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives for disposal.
Seacoast Current

Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
Tracey Folly

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
Mint Message

Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter

If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.
msn.com

When to take down your Christmas decorations and tree, according to tradition

Christmas and New Year has passed and we are all left wondering: When should we take down our Christmas tree and decorations? If you're desperate to cling on to that festive spirit, you'll be pleased to know that the 5th or 6th of January could be the answer, depending on which Christian calendar you follow.
