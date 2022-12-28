Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
The best Warren Buffett dividend stocks are expected to produce impressive returns for the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Here are seven with market-beating yields.
msn.com
10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023
The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
msn.com
Dow Surges 250 Points; Jobless Claims Rise To 225,000
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 250 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, The Dow traded up 0.76% to 33,124.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.77% to 10,393.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 3,828.90. Check This Out: 5 Materials Stocks...
Stocks' terrible year
The stock market notched a fittingly downbeat end to its worst year since 2008 — and investors are nervous about the potential for another year of pain. State of play: After dropping 0.3% on the final trading session of the year Friday, the S&P 500 finished 2022 down 19.4%.
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $81.91, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the server technology...
NASDAQ
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Six Flags vs. Disney Stock
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are two big-name companies that operate in the theme parks industry. But while Disney has a market capitalization of roughly $153 billion, Six Flags is still in small-cap territory with a valuation of just under $2 billion. Should investors bet on...
NASDAQ
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Comments / 0