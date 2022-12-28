I’m mixing two of my favorites, a French 75 with citrus Sanpellegrino. Aranciata, Pompelmo, Clementine, and Peach would also work, but it’s hard to go past Limonata. Have all the liquids chilled before mixing, and crush the ice to get a granita-like vibe going. I discovered citrus salt was a great addition to the rim of this cocktail after picking up an orange salt at the Ballaro market in Palmero, Sicily. You could also muddle in a little mint or basil.

2 DAYS AGO