Charlotte, NC

charlotte49ers.com

Men's Basketball Central: Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte men's basketball team plays its second home contest of New Years weekend when it hosts Louisiana Tech for a New Years Eve matinee on Saturday afternoon inside Halton Arena. Tipoff from the Queen City is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Fans can...
