FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in a three-overtime thriller Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Arkansas was short on healthy bodies to begin with, but then lost two players in the first quarter. Junior Ty’Kieast Crawford has patiently waited for his chance to play and got the start on Wednesday at right guard. However, on the first series, Crawford was helped off the field following Cam Little’s successful field goal. He never returned and was replaced by true freshman E’Marion Harris.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO