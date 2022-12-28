Read full article on original website
Hogs continue to add special teams options
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different. Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.
Jackson Woodard opts for transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has entered the transfer portal. Woodard is a former preferred walk-on recruit who later earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard had two tackles including a solo as well as a key pass breakup in Wednesday’s 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This season, Woodard had seven tackles, including four solo, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
McAdoo targeting call overturned
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown. The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.
Young players draw praise for performances in bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Kansas 55-53 in a three-overtime thriller Wednesday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Arkansas was short on healthy bodies to begin with, but then lost two players in the first quarter. Junior Ty’Kieast Crawford has patiently waited for his chance to play and got the start on Wednesday at right guard. However, on the first series, Crawford was helped off the field following Cam Little’s successful field goal. He never returned and was replaced by true freshman E’Marion Harris.
