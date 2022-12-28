Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmmo.com
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Springfield Police Identify Two Killed In Double Homicide
(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are releasing more information on the double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department was dispatched Wednesday night to the 2200 block of North Link to check the well-being of a male that was suffering from injuries to his face.
houstonherald.com
Area man facing multiple felony charges after Cabool, Houston traffic stops
An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool. Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21. Jail records show King faces more than a dozen...
933kwto.com
Names of Victims in Springfield Double-Homicide Released
Springfield Police are releasing the names of the victims in an apparent double-homicide. Reports say officers were called to a home on North Link Avenue near Turner Street Wednesday night, where they found 30-year-old Deundrea Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police and ambulance crews performed first aid and transported...
myozarksonline.com
There were two separate DWI arrests Thursday by the State Highway Patrol
There were two separate DWI arrests Thursday by the State Highway Patrol. According to the patrol, 23-year-old Dawson R. Clarke of Brumley was arrested at 11:21 Thursday night in Miller County on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour. Clarke was taken to the Miller County Jail in Tuscumbia pending the posting of a bond. The patrol says 58-year-old Albert L. Cummings, Junior, of Newburg, was arrested Thursday evening at 6:58 for felonious Driving While Intoxicated while being a persistent offender, and for felonious driving while his license was revoked, his sixth offense. He was taken to the Phelps County Jail in Rolla, where he posted bond and was released.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
KYTV
Springfield police patrol car hit after another car ran a red light
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield Police Department patrol car was hit Friday morning after another car ran a red light and hit the patrol car. According to SPD, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday morning when a car ran a red light at the intersection of Grand Street and Jefferson Avenue.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Woman Facing Charges
A 33-year-old Lebanon woman was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of endangering a corrections department employee, assault, a D.W.I. prior offender, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Jessica L. Smith was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail in Lebanon.
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
933kwto.com
One Dead after Pedestrian Hit by Car in Miller County
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man from Eldon was hit and killed by a car. Reports say 20-year-old George Cook was walking along U.S. Highway 54 outside of Eldon Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driving along the road. The driver...
KYTV
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
myozarksonline.com
Maries County Fatal
A 71-year-old Saint James man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1:04 Thursday afternoon on Highway 28, a mile and a half east of Highway 63 in Maries County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by Gary L. Stearns ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Stearns was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:28 pm. He was not wearing a safety device.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Sheriff needs your help
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. He is 47-year-old Robert “Bobby” Knapp, a caucasian male, who is wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Knapp is known to frequent the St. Robert area. Should you know the whereabouts of Bobby Knapp, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Early December car crash injury turns into fatality
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area. Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A […]
Comments / 0