Tommaso Ciampa has called WWE home for over seven years. Ciampa first inked a WWE developmental deal back in 2007, but was released just six months after putting pen to paper. When he rejoined the promotion in 2015, Ciampa was given the opportunity to spread his wings in NXT, and this resulted in the Blackheart being draped in gold. Alongside tag partner Johnny Gargano, Ciampa captured the NXT Tag Titles in a critically-acclaimed match against The Revival (AEW's FTR). Ciampa and Gargano would eventually split and do battle with each other in what many consider to be the hottest feud in NXT history.

2 DAYS AGO