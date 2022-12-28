Read full article on original website
Republican State Party Chair will step down after two years
On December 19, Kristi Burton Brown, 35, Colorado Republican Party state chair, announced that, “after spending some time reflecting in prayer and talking with my family over Thanksgiving,” she would “not be seeking an additional term as Chair of the Colorado Republican Party,” after serving for two years, beginning in March 2021.
Democratic Party State Chair will step down after six years
On December 7, Colorado Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll, 51, announced she did not plan to run for re-election to her position after serving for six years. She will step down in April 2023. Prior to assuming the role of state party chief, Carroll, who is a C.U.-trained lawyer, served...
