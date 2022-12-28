Read full article on original website
Related
'It Breaks My Heart': Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About NeNe Leakes' Ongoing Bitter Battle With Bravo & Andy Cohen
Cynthia Bailey spoke out about NeNe Leakes' ongoing battle with Bravo and Andy Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing it's "unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended."The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum noted that she and Leakes have been longtime friends, describing her outspoken pal as "THE housewife" to watch."Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all, you know, Bravo's creation," she said while chatting with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.Since then, Leakes has fallen out with Cohen, having sued the TV personality and Bravo...
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas
Andy Cohen is dad to Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 7 months Lucy Eve is one happy little girl! Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch. In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up...
Tori Spelling Wants to Be on 'Real Housewives' But Claims Andy Cohen Shut Down the Idea
Tori Spelling spoke up about how her dreams of joining the Real Housewives franchise were allegedly dashed by Andy Cohen during a fateful conversation on Watch What Happens Live. "There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Bethenny Frankel during a recent appearance on...
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen explains how becoming dads have brought him and Anderson Cooper closer together, as the best friends navigate lives as fathers of two Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads. Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½. "We...
Captain Lee Rosbach Is 'Elated' for Kate Chastain's Pregnancy — But Jokes, 'I Don't Do Diapers'
"I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom," Captian Lee Rosbach tells PEOPLE of his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain Captain Lee Rosbach is "very happy" for his former Below Deck costar and friend Kate Chastain, who is expecting her first baby this May. "I couldn't be more elated for her," the reality star, 73, tells PEOPLE. "I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom." Chastain, 39, starred alongside Rosbach for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. This is her first...
Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss
Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Sidelined Lovebirds T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Flaunt PDA In Atlanta Airport As They Jet Off For Romantic NYE After Suspension
Newly outed couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took their relationship to a new city. The Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers are no longer hiding their romance from the public, work, or their significant others, and were caught flaunting their PDA inside the Atlanta airport amid their ongoing ABC suspension, RadarOnline.com has learned.The not-so-secret pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other inside the airport. Holmes was spotted with his arm around Robach while he guided her through the packed airport on Monday. The pair didn't appear stressed as they walked through the facility without masks and were recognized by...
Andy Cohen Clarifies His Drinking Plans For CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast
Watch: Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss. UPDATE: Despite previously stating he and Anderson Cooper would continue their on-air boozy festvities on CNN's New Year's Eve special this year, Andy Cohen confirmed on Dec. 29 that neither he nor his co-host will be enjoying drinks on-air this weekend.
Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos
Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Paula Abdul Ridiculed After Filtering Self Into Looking Younger Than Kathy Hilton, Heidi Klum
Paula Abdul was made fun of on social media after she posted photos to Instagram with a filter that made her look decades younger than she actually is. The dancer and singer, who is 60 years old, could have been mistaken for a teenager in a photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded holiday party. The photos that had been changed too much looked especially fake because Paula, who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month and showed off her young body, already looks a lot younger than 60.
Bethenny Frankel calls Jeff Lewis ‘bitter’ in explosive ‘WWHL’ with Andy Cohen
Bethenny Frankel clashed with Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen over her “Housewives” rewatch podcast, “ReWives,” during a fiery exchange on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday. “No one has a recap show for ‘Housewives,'” the “Flipping Out” alum, 52, sarcastically told the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, referencing podcasts like Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts In a Pod.” The shady remark caused Frankel to clarify that she was different from the other “Housewives” because she “wasn’t let go by Bravo” and is not “a disgruntled employee.” Lewis then admitted that he was “fired” from his interior design show, prompting...
Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo
The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Called Out for Major Photoshop Flub
Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul is causing a ruckus due to her Photoshop filter failure on Christmas Day. So, a lot of her Instagram followers were upset when Abdul, 60, shared photos of herself. Not that sharing the photos was a bad idea. But Abdul, for some reason, looked a lot younger than she is right now.
Andy Cohen's Top Drunk NYE Moments: Ryan Seacrest Urges Restraint
Seacrest said the hosts of the New Year's Eve television specials should not touch alcohol on live TV. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air."
Former RHONY star Alex McCord shares update on her life in Australia
Former Real Housewives of New York star Alex McCord has updated fans on new life in Australia. The reality TV star, who was a founding member of the Bravo reality series, shared a photo with husband Simon van Kempen.
New Year’s Eve on TV: Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and more will ring in 2023
If you’re in the mood to stay home and get cozy on the couch for New Year’s Eve, TV is offering several ways to count down the waning hours of 2022 and welcome 2023. As always, music, celebration and footage of the ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square will be part of the show. Here are some highlights to choose from for your New Year’s Eve viewing.
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
Andy Cohen Accuses James Corden of Ripping Off His ‘WWHL’ Set, Says He Was “The First Bar on Late Night”
Andy Cohen likely won’t be shedding any tears when James Corden signs off from The Late Late Show for good next year. The Watch What Happens Live host accused Corden of copying the set of his Bravo talk show, claiming that Corden used his idea by adding a bar to his own show.
