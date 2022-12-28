ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Earlier report revealed Raiders’ reasons for benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world on Wednesday by announcing that quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the 2022 season. Former Baylor/Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr’s place. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that benching Carr isn’t indicative...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

How a Josh Allen text message could change the Bills’ franchise forever

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the most anticipated showdown of the NFL season. The juggernaut Bills are taking on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. There’s plenty at stake as the Bills currently hold the number one overall seed in the AFC. This has the...
atozsports.com

An NFL legend could replace Derek Carr as the Raiders QB

The Las Vegas Raiders made a telling move this week. Quarterback Derek Carr has been benched. It’s likely that Las Vegas will move on from Carr one way or another after the season. That begs a brand new question for the Raiders now. Who will replace Carr?. Oddsmakers believe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Former NFL WR takes weird shot at Vols QB Hendon Hooker

Former NFL wide receiver turned ESPN analyst Joey Galloway took a weird shot at Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Wednesday. During halftime of the Military Bowl matchup between Duke and UCF, Galloway, seemingly out of nowhere, was asked by studio host Matt Barrie who had more yards between Hooker and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett before the Vols played the Bulldogs in early November.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
atozsports.com

Cowboys gain another edge in NFC East race

The Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to win the NFC East. That’s because they need help from two teams that seem somewhat unlikely to provide it against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. After all, in order to shock the NFL and end up as NFC East champions, the Cowboys...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

