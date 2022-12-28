Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week. Burrow bought cruise trips for his offensive linemen as holiday gifts. That’s certainly a nice gesture by Burrow. So why am I describing it as strange?. Well, it’s not so much the gift...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
atozsports.com
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of doing something no one has ever done before
There are a million records out there, and yet it feels like the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 50% of them. Obviously, he doesn’t, but it does feel like this guy is setting or breaking a new record every week. Over these next two weeks, he could...
atozsports.com
Earlier report revealed Raiders’ reasons for benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world on Wednesday by announcing that quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the 2022 season. Former Baylor/Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr’s place. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that benching Carr isn’t indicative...
atozsports.com
How a Josh Allen text message could change the Bills’ franchise forever
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the most anticipated showdown of the NFL season. The juggernaut Bills are taking on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. There’s plenty at stake as the Bills currently hold the number one overall seed in the AFC. This has the...
atozsports.com
An NFL legend could replace Derek Carr as the Raiders QB
The Las Vegas Raiders made a telling move this week. Quarterback Derek Carr has been benched. It’s likely that Las Vegas will move on from Carr one way or another after the season. That begs a brand new question for the Raiders now. Who will replace Carr?. Oddsmakers believe...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atozsports.com
Former NFL WR takes weird shot at Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Former NFL wide receiver turned ESPN analyst Joey Galloway took a weird shot at Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Wednesday. During halftime of the Military Bowl matchup between Duke and UCF, Galloway, seemingly out of nowhere, was asked by studio host Matt Barrie who had more yards between Hooker and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett before the Vols played the Bulldogs in early November.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
atozsports.com
Steelers’ chances of shocking the world just got drastically better
No, getting into the playoffs isn’t easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers the way things stand right now. In fact, it’s highly unlikely. FiveThirtyEight calculates the team has a 3% probability to be playing past Week 18. But that’s why we watch sports in the first place, isn’t it?...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
atozsports.com
Cowboys gain another edge in NFC East race
The Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to win the NFC East. That’s because they need help from two teams that seem somewhat unlikely to provide it against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. After all, in order to shock the NFL and end up as NFC East champions, the Cowboys...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday and he offered an important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Halzle told reporters that true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson is “feeling like his old self”.
