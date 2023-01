CHICAGO – In a game of runs on the final day of the calendar year, DePaul came up just short to No. 21 Creighton in a 92-82 decision at Wintrust Arena. After trailing by eight at halftime, the Blue Demons outscored the Bluejays 31-16 in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final 10 minutes of action but couldn't close it out to fall to 10-5 on the year and 3-1 in BIG EAST play.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO