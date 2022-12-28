Read full article on original website
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power in Israel as new government is sworn in
Benjamin Netanyahu is once again Israel's prime minister after a new government has been sworn in Thursday following November's parliamentary elections.
Portugal govt official quits, is 10th to leave in a year
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese government’s chief official in charge of transportation, including the fate of the troubled national airline and a long-postponed plan for high-speed train lines, has resigned. Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos quit late Wednesday amid an outcry over a 500,000-euro ($532,000)...
5 elections to watch in 2023 – what's at stake as millions head to the ballot box around the globe
Zimbabwe, Turkey, Argentina, Pakistan and Nigeria all have presidential or general elections in 2023.
Political chaos of 2022 highlights need for independence, says SNP depute leader
Political drama in 2022 shows why Scotland should become independent, the SNP’s depute leader has said.Keith Brown, who also serves as Scotland’s Justice Secretary, said the “soap opera” of three prime ministers and dozens of UK Government resignations this year contributed to “utter chaos” within politics.Plans proposed by Liz Truss, who spent just 49 days in Downing Street, were credited with contributing to economic chaos and sparking interventions from the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund before being scrapped when she was replaced by current incumbent Rishi Sunak.Mr Brown also said Scotland is being “dragged along for the...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Biden Apologizes To African Leaders For 'Unimaginable Cruelty' Of Slavery
Speaking at a US-Africa leadership summit hosted in Washington D.C., Biden expressed regret for America's 'original sin:' the enslavement of millions of people.
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
Venezuelan opposition is about to oust Guaidó from leadership. It’s a mistake, observers warn.
A majority bloc of the Venezuelan opposition is preparing to dissolve the so-called interim government of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in a controversial move described as a logical step by some but that others see as an error that will end up benefiting the Nicolas Maduro regime.
Afghanistan is the Least Peaceful Country on Earth
By many yardsticks, Afghanistan is one of the worst places to live in the world. According to the World Bank, GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars was a mere $517 in 2020, among the lowest in the world. There are also over a dozen terrorist organizations in the country, which has been in a […]
West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
West Africa has seen coups and military takeovers in three countries in 2022. Like those of the past, they came with promises of a quick return to civilian regimes once socio-economic and political challenges had been met. The challenges are usually listed as inept governance, corruption, rising insecurity and popular revolts amid economic hardship.
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions. Mohammad Reza Farzin, 57, a senior banker and former deputy finance minister, was...
UN Security Council denounces Taliban rollback of Afghan women's rights
The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council said the ban on...
Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
Ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as her long series of trials ended on Friday, with the Nobel laureate now facing more than three decades behind bars. She was jailed on Friday for seven years on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, maintaining and purchase of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she allegedly caused "a loss to the state".
Why is America afraid of winning?
The Greatest Generation defeated fascism. After Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war, swearing, "We will gain the inevitable triumph." Sixteen million young men mobilized to win that victory. When Japan surrendered, President Harry S. Truman promised, "We shall not forget Pearl Harbor. The Japanese militarists will not forget the USS Missouri," here they signed the unconditional surrender. He added, "This victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it." Few Americans during World War II doubted the righteousness of the cause nor the need to win an outright victory rather than settle for some amorphous diplomatic compromise.
