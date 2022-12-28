Political drama in 2022 shows why Scotland should become independent, the SNP’s depute leader has said.Keith Brown, who also serves as Scotland’s Justice Secretary, said the “soap opera” of three prime ministers and dozens of UK Government resignations this year contributed to “utter chaos” within politics.Plans proposed by Liz Truss, who spent just 49 days in Downing Street, were credited with contributing to economic chaos and sparking interventions from the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund before being scrapped when she was replaced by current incumbent Rishi Sunak.Mr Brown also said Scotland is being “dragged along for the...

6 HOURS AGO