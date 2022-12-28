Read full article on original website
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more. Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1
The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down
(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep....
WA state’s COVID emergency lasted 975 days. Lawmakers must fix flaw in the law
A bipartisan Senate bill would put a check on a WA state governor’s emergency powers. | Editorial
New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1
Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
SNAP Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits for January 2023
Washington's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP Benefits: How...
Ecology soliciting applications for local flood hazard planning grants
OLYMPIA - In Washington state, the costs associated with flooding exceed all other natural hazards. In any given year, there is better than an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur, and the frequency of floods will increase as the climate changes. The Washington Legislature established the...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
New WSU institute would help lead clean energy tech innovation
OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced his proposal for a new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures at the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus on Monday, Dec. 12. Inslee was joined by WSU Tri-Cities chancellor Sandra Haynes, WSU president Kirk Schulz, TRIDEC CEO Karl Dye, 8th legislative district senator-elect Matt Boehnke, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory associate laboratory director Malin Young.
Washington’s carbon tax could cost less than projected at the pump
(The Center Square) – Washington Policy Center environmental director Todd Myers says it’s possible gas prices may not go up as much as had been projected when the state’s cap-and-trade program goes into effect next year. Still, he thinks the state's claim that the new carbon tax...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
Stop Freakin’ Call Beacon, not the Seattle Police (spolier alert: it's not their fault)
Washington anti-pursuit laws, that are limiting the ability for law enforcement to pursue criminals, have reached a new apogee with a recent incident highlighted by Brandi Kruse, standing in for Dori Monson on his popular afternoon radio show on KIRO 97.3. Seattle Business owner Bill Cahill, who owns Beacon Plumbing,...
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Washington State Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Washington Traffic Safety Commission Reports 20-Year High for Fatal Collisions Due to Impaired Driving
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) reports that impaired driving resulted in a 20-year high for fatal collisions in 2021, with even more collisions expected in 2022. Preliminary data from the end of October in 2022 showed a 15% increase in collisions compared to the previous year, with approximately 639...
