ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1

Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Ecology soliciting applications for local flood hazard planning grants

OLYMPIA - In Washington state, the costs associated with flooding exceed all other natural hazards. In any given year, there is better than an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur, and the frequency of floods will increase as the climate changes. The Washington Legislature established the...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
cashmerevalleyrecord.com

New WSU institute would help lead clean energy tech innovation

OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced his proposal for a new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures at the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus on Monday, Dec. 12. Inslee was joined by WSU Tri-Cities chancellor Sandra Haynes, WSU president Kirk Schulz, TRIDEC CEO Karl Dye, 8th legislative district senator-elect Matt Boehnke, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory associate laboratory director Malin Young.
WASHINGTON STATE
wbrc.com

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy