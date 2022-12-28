Read full article on original website
Related
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
Ecology soliciting applications for local flood hazard planning grants
OLYMPIA - In Washington state, the costs associated with flooding exceed all other natural hazards. In any given year, there is better than an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur, and the frequency of floods will increase as the climate changes. The Washington Legislature established the...
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
New law requires job postings to include how much positions pay
TUMWATER — A new state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires employers to include specific wage or salary details and a description of benefits when they post a job opportunity. To make sure businesses know exactly what’s required, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is rolling out detailed information and examples and has published a new policy to help employers meet the new standard.
Comments / 0