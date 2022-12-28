Read full article on original website
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murders: New Video Emerges of Cops Visiting House Months Before 4 Victims Were Discovered Dead
One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death. The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester. This time...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Case: Cops Confronted Slain Student Over Noise Complaint Weeks Before Murders
Police have released bodycam footage of officers arriving at the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered to deal with a noise complaint. The video, from September 2, shows officers from the Moscow Police Department arrive at the house and speak with Xana Kernodle. Kernodle, along with three...
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
KXLY
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor
(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
KLEWTV
Moscow homicide update for December 27
Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Regional Hospital Front Entrance Sustains Water Damage From Busted Pipe
The front entrance to Pullman Regional Hospital is closed as crews clean up the mess from a broken sprinkler pipe. The pipe burst near the main entrance to the hospital on Saturday morning. No patient care was affected by the busted pipe. All patient care services at PRH are running normally including the emergency room. The City of Pullman Fire Department responded and shut off the leak.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands
Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
koze.com
Bengals Fall, Wildcats to Play For Avista Tourney Championships
It was a good night for Lapwai High School as both Wildcat teams punched their tickets into the Avista Holiday Tournament Championship games at the P1FCU Activity Center. In the girl’s bracket, Jaelyn McCormick-Marks and Jordyn McCormick-Marks both scored 17 points in the leading the Wildcats to a 51-32 win over Lewiston. Lauren Gold added 11 in the win. Lewiston was led by Zoe Kessinger’s 16 points. Lapwai will face Whitpine League rival Prairie for the tournament title today at 4 p.m.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Latah County Above 3,000 Feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. The advisory runs until 7:00 tonight.
