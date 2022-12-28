ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor

(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow homicide update for December 27

Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Front Entrance Sustains Water Damage From Busted Pipe

The front entrance to Pullman Regional Hospital is closed as crews clean up the mess from a broken sprinkler pipe. The pipe burst near the main entrance to the hospital on Saturday morning. No patient care was affected by the busted pipe. All patient care services at PRH are running normally including the emergency room. The City of Pullman Fire Department responded and shut off the leak.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands

Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Bengals Fall, Wildcats to Play For Avista Tourney Championships

It was a good night for Lapwai High School as both Wildcat teams punched their tickets into the Avista Holiday Tournament Championship games at the P1FCU Activity Center. In the girl’s bracket, Jaelyn McCormick-Marks and Jordyn McCormick-Marks both scored 17 points in the leading the Wildcats to a 51-32 win over Lewiston. Lauren Gold added 11 in the win. Lewiston was led by Zoe Kessinger’s 16 points. Lapwai will face Whitpine League rival Prairie for the tournament title today at 4 p.m.
LAPWAI, ID

