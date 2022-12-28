LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Kim Roxie / Kim Roxie

Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK.

The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.

What makes LAMIK Beauty different is that Roxie focused on making non-toxic makeup for black women. Roxie spent time with LAMIK, which is an acronym for Love and Makeup In Kindness, making sure that the products used to create her line were clean.

“I started Lamik because I suffered from Alopecia, and I couldn’t find anything on the market that catered to my needs. My clients are women like me who share similar stories of not feeling seen by the cosmetics industry,” said Roxie. “This is a win for not just me but for every other small black-owned business because it tells major corporations and retailers that we have buying power. “

LAMIK can be found in Ulta Beauty, JC Penney, Home Shopping Network, and its website.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty was originally published on blackamericaweb.com