Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
Kristen Petranek has a history of miscarriages – and she has diabetes, which makes pregnancy risky. She fears that if something goes wrong, her state's law may inhibit doctors from helping her.
Mic
Anti-choice Texas lawmakers just got their 2023 marching orders
When it comes to eviscerating abortion access, Texas is a trend-setter. Even before the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Lone Star State enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-choice measures, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which banned abortion at roughly six weeks — with zero exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormality. Dozens of states followed suit by introducing “copycat” laws. Never complacent, Texas’ anti-choice faction has outlined how exactly it plans to further dismantle what few reproductive freedoms remain.
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
She says doctors ignored her concerns about her pregnancy. For many Black women, it’s a familiar story
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Series: Stillbirths, When Babies Die Before Taking Their First Breath. Lying on her living room sofa, her head cradled just under her husband’s shoulder, Brooke Smith pulled out a pen and began marking up her medical records. Paging through the documents, she...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown, of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35-years-old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that year, Brown,...
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
NECN
NH Baby Abandonment Arrest Highlights Option for Desperate Parents: Safe Haven
The case of the mother who allegedly called 911, then led first responders away from her newborn in the cold Manchester, New Hampshire, night just after Christmas, highlights a fairly new legal option available to new parents who don't want to keep their child: dropping them off at what's known as a safe haven.
marketplace.org
For incarcerated women with newborns, an Indiana prison unit offers a chance to bond
Bouncy chairs and portable cribs line one wall of a room in the baby unit at the Indiana Women’s Prison. Mothers like Jessica Adams sit at tables or walk around, holding their babies. Adams had just arrived at prison when she found out she was pregnant with her son...
"We backslid": Doctors talk about how abortion care changed in 2022
It came as a shock, in spite of everything. Halfway through the year, we knew it was coming. We knew from the years and years of laws systematically chipping away at abortion access. We knew from the closed clinics. We knew, weeks before, when the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked in May. And yet, as I sat in the Salon studios on a Friday in June and a female colleague looked over and said, "They overturned Roe," I felt the immediate sense of free fall terror. The impact was immediate and chilling.
Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”
I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
Research Finds Concerning Statistic In Abortion-Restrictive States
When the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization in June, access to abortion care in the United States changed dramatically. Many states had trigger laws that went into effect as soon as it was clear Roe v. Wade was overturned, while others have been working in the months since to restrict and prohibit the procedure without exception.
Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Indiana Democratic chairman: Bad, self-serving leadership sinks Hoosiers to the bottom
Indiana is not keeping up with the times, but it’s not the fault of our fellow Hoosiers. Most folks in our state want the same things: a safe place to live and raise a family, a solid job with good pay and benefits, quality schools for our kids, the freedom to live our lives, and the peace of mind to retire with dignity. Sadly, our state government is limiting our quality-of-life and the potential of our children,...
Pregnant? Here’s What You Need to Know About NIPTs
The noninvasive prenatal testing industry confuses patients and even some doctors. So we’ve created this guide to the tests, the accuracy of results, cost and more.
Washington Examiner
It was a tremendous year for the pro-life movement, but the best is yet to come
When the year started, none of us knew for sure if we’d see the end of Roe when the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson. But we did. And since then, we’ve seen a tremendous shift in state-level policies in favor of the unborn: 13 states have fully banned abortion, and another five have instituted limits ranging from 6 to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Eight more states have attempted to enact bans or limits but met resistance from courts.
Indiana Chapter of NOW: Anti-AAPI racism is no joke
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Indiana Chapter of the National Organization for Women sent the following letter to the Journal & Courier, condemning Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon’s remarks during a Dec. 10 graduation ceremony and the Trustees’ decision to issue a reprimand rather than dismissal. Ending racism is a...
