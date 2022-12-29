ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon

The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYmqN_0jxOjO7400

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week.

With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package.

Once law, these essential projects will receive the support needed to help meet critical needs in every corner of the state, including investing in wildfire and drought resiliency, affordable housing, health care, education, manufacturing, and much more, all while creating essential services and good-paying jobs.

“No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,” said Merkley, who helped drive inclusion of Oregon projects as the only Oregon member of Congress from either chamber to serve on the Appropriations Committee since Senator Mark Hatfield. “I joined the Committee in 2013 to ensure Oregon has a strong voice in decisions about our nation’s investments. Community-initiated projects are an incredible example of this, because these local and regional projects were generated at the ground level by folks who are working to make their communities better. I worked with Senator Wyden and members of Oregon’s House delegation to secure funding for 145 of these important homegrown projects for Oregonians in every corner of our state, and these projects will have positive impacts across our state for years to come.”

“These investments represent the best of the Oregon Way, namely that Oregonians in communities all across the state pulled together to determine their local quality-of-life solutions that will keep people safe and generate jobs that strengthen the economy,” Wyden said. “I’ve heard during more than 1,000 town halls in each of our 36 counties how Oregonians want federal investments just like these that reflect their grass-roots priorities. And I’m glad to have teamed up with them and Senator Merkley to produce these tangible and significant results.”

Both Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden hold a town hall in each Oregon county every year and work hard to ensure that local feedback informs every aspect of their work in Washington, D.C. This local feedback is directly reflected in the projects that were chosen for federal funding in this year’s package.

Because of Senator Merkley’s position on the powerful Appropriations Committee and key role pushing Oregon priorities in the drafting of the bills, and the collaborative way that Senator Merkley and Wyden work together to advocate for projects from Oregon, last year the two Senators were able to secure more projects for their home state than any other Senators besides Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The 145 Oregon community-initiated projects were spread out among bills produced by the Appropriations subcommittees, including 20 projects in the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, of which Senator Merkley is Chair.

The funds and projects secured by Senators Merkley and Wyden, broken down by region, are as follows:

Oregon Coast:

$10.528 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Port of Coos Bay Dredging

$4 million for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services for Shutter Creek Rehabilitation and Renovations

$4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Columbia River Channel Improvements

$3 million for Nehalem Bay Health District for its Health Center and Pharmacy

$3 million for Tillamook County for its Fiber Network, with Rep. Schrader

$2.8 million for Oregon Dept of Transportation for the US101 Sidewalk Infill, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for Tillamook County for its Public Safety Radio Communication System, with Rep. Schrader

$2 million for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for a Lincoln County Radio System Upgrade

$1 million for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for SUD Treatment Center facilities and equipment

$800,000 for Oregon State University for the Blue-Tech Professional Training Program

$750,000 for Columbia Memorial Hospital for Emergency Operations and Logistics Renovations

$750,000 for the Coquille Indian Tribe for Coquille River Salmon Conservation

$702,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Umpqua River Project

$625,000 for the Tillamook Estuary Partnership for Climate Change Monitoring Instruments

$330,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Tillamook Bay and Bar Project

$320,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Coquille River

$50,000 for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Skipanon Channel Project

Comments / 0

Related
The St. Helens Chronicle

Oregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023

Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Biden. “At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Sounding the Alarm: Reject fossil gas pipeline expansion, Oregon U.S. Senators say

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, and FERC commissioners urging them to listen to the Oregon Attorney General and deny permits for TC Energy’s Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Xpress project. “In order to reach a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, President Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030, below 2005 levels,” wrote Merkley and Wyden. “According to FERCs FEIS, the project would emit...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed

“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads. Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and several other members of Congress, have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government. Across the major basins of the American West –...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Wyden, Blunt celebrate passage of bill to strengthen rural TV stations

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Roy Blunt (D-MO) recently announced that their bipartisan Low Power Protection Act will soon become law, after it passed the House of Representatives on a voice vote. “The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,” Wyden said. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters continue...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Merkley introduces legislation to ban hedge fund ownership of residential housing

As our nation continues to face a crisis of housing affordability, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley introduced the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, a piece of legislation aimed at ending Wall Street ownership of residential housing. While aspects of the housing crisis— including a supply shortage—will take years to remedy, others can be addressed immediately, including a ban on hedge funds and private equity firms owning and controlling large parts of the American housing market, and in turn dedicate revenue from this bill for down payment assistance to homebuyers. ...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags tin 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable.But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as required by law.“We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said recently. “At least the plastic bags we buy at the register for 10 cents have those ‘chasing arrows’ that say they are 100% recyclable, right? Perhaps wrong.”He asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Year End Settlement Update: $1.4B secured in monumental settlements for a healthier Oregon

In a monumental year for public health-related legal settlements, including last week’s nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) has recently signed onto eight multi-state agreements with companies that either distributed, produced or sold opioids, bringing Oregon’s share up to $701.5 million to fund opioid abatement and recovery. While the opioid settlements will mostly be paid out over several years, Oregon has already received more than $27 million this year, with the money going directly...
OREGON STATE
Vail Daily

Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding

Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The St. Helens Chronicle

New Details / Ballot Measure 114: Federal judge denies postponement request

New details posted at 9 a.m. Dec. 6 Under the weight of three lawsuits and protests from local law enforcement, Sunday, Oregon's Department of Justice (DOJ) asked to postpone implementing part of Measure 114. Tuesday, Federal Judge Karen Immergut granted a one-month stay on the permit process and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction against the measure. Immergut ruled that the plaintiffs had not proved the case's merits and...
OREGON STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part four: Search for Solutions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State and federal lawmakers are responding to Atlanta News First’s series, “The Sixth,” which sheds light on public defender shortages across the country, violating the constitutional rights of hundreds of people accused of crimes. The problem stretches from coast to coast,...
GEORGIA STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Ballot 114: AG asks Oregon Supreme Court to review decision 'immediately'

Following yesterday’s decision by Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County to prevent enforcement of Ballot Measure 114, the Oregon Department of Justice today filed a mandamus petition asking the Oregon Supreme Court to review the decision immediately. The gun safety law, approved by the voters last month by way of the initiative petition process, was originally set to go into effect tomorrow (Thursday), but the ruling in Harney County currently puts a stop to that. ...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Monarch Survival: Oregon to see $557,600 for butterfly habitats

Oregon will receive $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund. The funding is designed to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Overall, monarch populations in the United States have plummeted more than 80% in the past two decades. Without emergency help, it’s almost certain that the western population of monarchs will disappear within 50...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Metrics of Interest: OHA provides new resource

The Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Quality Incentive Program has published a new CCO performance metric dashboard so people can quickly find their metric of interest, see individual Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) trends over time and explore demographic breakouts at the CCO level. The dashboard is OHA’s first presentation of quality measures broken out by Race, Ethnicity, Language, and Disability- (REALD) REALD compliant data. REALD is a set of standards that offers more detailed demographic data. ...
OREGON STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

At the Pumps: Gasoline prices falling fast

Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as pump prices continue to plummet. They’re lower in all 50 states again this week, driven by lower crude oil prices, steady demand for gas and growing gasoline stocks, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price survey. Prices n Columbia County ranged from $3.58 to $4.40 a gallon for regular unleaded this week after reaching nearly $6 a gallon several weeks...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
827
Followers
955
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy