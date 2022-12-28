A Morton woman has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for a DWI she got while driving a stolen vehicle. According to court records, on Sept. 28, 2020, the Redwood Falls Police Department received word that a SUV with a broken-out windshield was driving about near Morton. Law enforcement located in front of a residence, and noted it had no license plates, a broken windshield, and front end damage. The driver, Jessica Marie Neis, age 30, stated she had memory loss, could not remember her name, and had no knowledge of the vehicle. The owner of the residence stated it was the vehicle that Neis had arrived in.

MORTON, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO