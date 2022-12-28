Read full article on original website
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced for DWI in stolen vehicle
A Morton woman has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for a DWI she got while driving a stolen vehicle. According to court records, on Sept. 28, 2020, the Redwood Falls Police Department received word that a SUV with a broken-out windshield was driving about near Morton. Law enforcement located in front of a residence, and noted it had no license plates, a broken windshield, and front end damage. The driver, Jessica Marie Neis, age 30, stated she had memory loss, could not remember her name, and had no knowledge of the vehicle. The owner of the residence stated it was the vehicle that Neis had arrived in.
