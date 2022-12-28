ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
cbs19.tv

Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
CBS19

East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast

LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
France 24

Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas

A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
fishgame.com

A Weird Boar With Huge Tusks

In Feb. 2021, a record-setting freeze hit Texas. In the area near my home in Southeast Texas, we saw a tremendous amount of wild game movement seeking cover from the cold and water as most ponds and shallow canals were frozen. On the second night of the freeze, I turned...
B93

Did You Know This Iconic Device was Invented in Texas?

No Tex-Mex meal is complete without a refreshing margarita. You especially know you are in a quality Tex-Mex restaurant when they have one of those iconic frozen margarita machines. Did you know the frozen margarita machine was actually invented in Texas. Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez invented the idea after...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast

Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
easttexasradio.com

Weekend Holiday Weather

The next storm system will bring a chance of rain and some potential for severe weather as it sweeps through the region on Monday. The best rain chances will be across the eastern third of the area, and the highest extreme weather potential is along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. There are still a lot of uncertainties regarding the specific timing and location of storm development and severe weather potential, but we should know more in the coming days. So stay tuned and be safe this holiday weekend!
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
wrif.com

Texas Car Wash Freezes Solid During Cold Blast

Most of the country was hit by the arctic blast and experienced freezing temperatures over the last week and folks in Texas have proof. A car wash outside of Austin, TX was literally frozen solid from the frigid temperatures and it’s something you don’t see everyday. Some records...
devinenews.com

The Coldest Night in Texas History

If you think it was cold this week, let us tell you a story of record cold temperatures that were experienced in Texas history. February 1899 was a very cold month, thanks in part to a bitterly cold outbreak from the 11th through the 13th. In fact, nothing in the history of Texas quite compares to February 12th 1899.
