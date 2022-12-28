Read full article on original website
Related
Yummy! Here Is The Perfect Collard Green Recipe For The New Year
When going into the New Year in Central Texas who doesn’t want to have prosperity and wealth? In the south every year on New Year’s Day we eat collard greens and black-eyed peas to symbolize coins and wealth. HEALTH AND WEALTH ALL 2023. I feel like it was...
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
cbs19.tv
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast
LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
France 24
Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
fishgame.com
A Weird Boar With Huge Tusks
In Feb. 2021, a record-setting freeze hit Texas. In the area near my home in Southeast Texas, we saw a tremendous amount of wild game movement seeking cover from the cold and water as most ponds and shallow canals were frozen. On the second night of the freeze, I turned...
Did You Know This Iconic Device was Invented in Texas?
No Tex-Mex meal is complete without a refreshing margarita. You especially know you are in a quality Tex-Mex restaurant when they have one of those iconic frozen margarita machines. Did you know the frozen margarita machine was actually invented in Texas. Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez invented the idea after...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast
Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
easttexasradio.com
Weekend Holiday Weather
The next storm system will bring a chance of rain and some potential for severe weather as it sweeps through the region on Monday. The best rain chances will be across the eastern third of the area, and the highest extreme weather potential is along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. There are still a lot of uncertainties regarding the specific timing and location of storm development and severe weather potential, but we should know more in the coming days. So stay tuned and be safe this holiday weekend!
KFDA
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Texas rescue shelters save cold-stunned sea turtles from chilly temps
Sea turtles can't stand the cold either.
wrif.com
Texas Car Wash Freezes Solid During Cold Blast
Most of the country was hit by the arctic blast and experienced freezing temperatures over the last week and folks in Texas have proof. A car wash outside of Austin, TX was literally frozen solid from the frigid temperatures and it’s something you don’t see everyday. Some records...
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
devinenews.com
The Coldest Night in Texas History
If you think it was cold this week, let us tell you a story of record cold temperatures that were experienced in Texas history. February 1899 was a very cold month, thanks in part to a bitterly cold outbreak from the 11th through the 13th. In fact, nothing in the history of Texas quite compares to February 12th 1899.
Comments / 0