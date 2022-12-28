Seattle Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith gets a chance at revenge at his former team when the Seahawks play host to the New York Jets in an NFL interconference game Sunday. Smith, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, had his jaw broken by teammate IK Enemkpali when he was sucker punched in the locker room during training camp in 2015. Enemkpali was released and Smith played only three more games for the Jets before becoming a free agent. Smith is in his first season as the starter in Seattle after two seasons as the backup.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO