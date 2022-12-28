ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Chiefs to be without WR Hardman vs. Broncos after setback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question. Hardman has not played since Week 9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Jets-Seahawks

Seattle Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith gets a chance at revenge at his former team when the Seahawks play host to the New York Jets in an NFL interconference game Sunday. Smith, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, had his jaw broken by teammate IK Enemkpali when he was sucker punched in the locker room during training camp in 2015. Enemkpali was released and Smith played only three more games for the Jets before becoming a free agent. Smith is in his first season as the starter in Seattle after two seasons as the backup.
SEATTLE, WA
dayton247now.com

Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game

Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home....
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. “It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot...
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg. “I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”. He pointed to scar after...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WTOP

Peach Bowl: Defending national champ Georgia faces Buckeyes

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Georgia by 6. Series record: Georgia defeated Ohio State 21-14 in the Florida Citrus Bowl to end the 1992 season in the only previous meeting between the schools. WHAT’S...
ATHENS, GA

