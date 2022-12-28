Read full article on original website
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan
I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: At La Pinata, everything is made from scratch
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Luis Herrera, owner of the La Piñata in Oshtemo Township, prides himself on providing a true experience in Mexican cuisine. “It’s not like Tex-Mex,” Herrera said. “It’s authentic Mexican food.”. And Herrera would know. Born in Mexico, he first honed his...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
WTVR-TV
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
WILX-TV
Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard to believe Mid-Michigan is experiencing 50-degree days after the bitter Christmas cold. As with the freezing temperatures, the warm-up comes with its own danger. Due to Michigan’s unpredictable weather, ice on any body of water is potentially dangerous. If you plan on fishing, skating or playing hockey, you have to know when you can go out on the ice and when to stay off it.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
wrif.com
Texas Car Wash Freezes Solid During Cold Blast
Most of the country was hit by the arctic blast and experienced freezing temperatures over the last week and folks in Texas have proof. A car wash outside of Austin, TX was literally frozen solid from the frigid temperatures and it’s something you don’t see everyday. Some records...
103.3 WKFR
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Shelby Township Library damaged by burst pipes
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The new Shelby Township Library has been damaged after frozen pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Katie Ester, director of the Shelby Township Library, says the significant areas of the library were damaged, including the technology lab, meeting rooms, and offices.On Monday, Dec. 26, a remediation company was at the library and will be there over the next few days to begin work on restoring the damaged areas.In an update on Dec. 27, officials say the Shelby Township Board of Trustees is working with Ester and the townships insurance carrier to respond to the damage. There will be no financial burden to taxpayers beyond the deductible as all of the library's property is fully insured against the water damage under Shelby Township's insurance policy. The claim adjuster will do a full investigation into the incident and then officials will update residents on what caused the failure and a possible reopening date.The Shelby Township Library is located at 52610 Van Dyke Ave. and opened in June 2022.
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
wwnytv.com
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day...
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield family loses pets after fire destroys home
A dog, cat, and bird were killed in a Chesterfield Township house fire this week. Now, the family is trying to piece their lives back together after the blaze that destroyed their home.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
Macomb County man wins $4 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
When a Macomb County man scratched a winning symbol on his Michigan Lottery instant ticket and saw "4MIL" underneath, he grabbed the ticket and ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 42-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, likes to play $20 and $30 instant tickets....
Teen saves homeowner and 8 pets from house fire in Chesterfield Township
A hero emerged to save a man and his pets from a burning house fire with seconds to spare. It was all caught on cell phone video after flames broke out at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Chesterfield Township.
Chippewa Valley High School grad makes Forbes' 30 Under 30
(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township native finds her name on a prestigious list of young professionals."You can do anything you set your mind to if you roll up your sleeves and do the work to back it up," says Forbes' 30 under 30's newest member, Kelly Henckel. It's a piece of advice she would have given herself back during her days at Chippewa Valley High School.Henckel is named to the Forbes list for her work as a lead project manager for Mojang Studios. Mojang is best known as the studio that created the popular video game Minecraft.Henckel recalled her...
