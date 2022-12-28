SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The new Shelby Township Library has been damaged after frozen pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Katie Ester, director of the Shelby Township Library, says the significant areas of the library were damaged, including the technology lab, meeting rooms, and offices.On Monday, Dec. 26, a remediation company was at the library and will be there over the next few days to begin work on restoring the damaged areas.In an update on Dec. 27, officials say the Shelby Township Board of Trustees is working with Ester and the townships insurance carrier to respond to the damage. There will be no financial burden to taxpayers beyond the deductible as all of the library's property is fully insured against the water damage under Shelby Township's insurance policy. The claim adjuster will do a full investigation into the incident and then officials will update residents on what caused the failure and a possible reopening date.The Shelby Township Library is located at 52610 Van Dyke Ave. and opened in June 2022.

