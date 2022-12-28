Michael Cavanagh, the chief financial officer of Comcast who was recently given the added title of president, has inked a new multi-year deal with the company. The Brian Roberts-led Comcast disclosed Dec. 30 that it entered into a new employment agreement with Cavanagh through the end of 2027. The agreement stipulates a base salary of $2.5 million beginning next March, as well as a performance-based award, per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming ProfitsHulu's Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a "Big Check," NBCUniversal...

