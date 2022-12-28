Read full article on original website
Comcast Inks Contract With President Michael Cavanagh Through 2027
Michael Cavanagh, the chief financial officer of Comcast who was recently given the added title of president, has inked a new multi-year deal with the company. The Brian Roberts-led Comcast disclosed Dec. 30 that it entered into a new employment agreement with Cavanagh through the end of 2027. The agreement stipulates a base salary of $2.5 million beginning next March, as well as a performance-based award, per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming ProfitsHulu's Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a "Big Check," NBCUniversal...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
decrypt.co
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Crypto Winter Forces 40% Staff Layoffs at Another Crypto Firm
The crypto winter has forced many successful cryptocurrency firms to reduce their workforce in order to survive and continue expanding while we wait for the next crypto rally. The Octopus Network, a decentralized app chain network built on the NEAR Protocol, was the most recently hit company and announced that it would be “refactoring” to deal with the current market situation.
CNBC
Ether rises, and SEC says FTX diverted $200 million of customer funds for venture deals: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Saro McKenna, the co-founder of Alien Worlds, breaks down the outlook for NFT's in the new year.
Sam Bankman-Fried spent $200M in FTX customer funds on investments, feds say
Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried used customer cash from sister firm Alameda Research to invest $200 million in two separate companies, according to a report. One of Bankman-Fried’s investments went toward the banking app Dave, which disclosed a $100 million windfall last March that purportedly came from FTX Ventures, CNBC reported on Wednesday. The other $100 million investment backed Mysten Labs, a Web3 firm focused on digital infrastructure, according to the business network. The pair of $100 million investments was referenced in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s complaint outlining charges against Bankman-Fried, who is accused of bilking FTX customers out of billions...
kalkinemedia.com
Safe & Green Says Filed Second Complaint With U.S. SEC Against Shareholders Believed To Own Significant Amount Of Co's Common Stock
* SAFE & GREEN - FILED SECOND COMPLAINT WITH U.S. SEC AGAINST GROUP OF BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVED TO OWN SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows
FTX spent $200 million of customer funds on two venture capital investments, per the SEC. It invested $100 million each in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs. The deals disclose how FTX diverted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX used $200...
The top stories in the world of banking in 2022
While 2022 wasn't a massive year for banks, they also largely avoided most of the carnage that impacted other industries, like tech and crypto.
thediwire.com
Griffin Realty Trust Completes Sale of Office Properties to Workspace Property Trust
Griffin Realty Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust formerly known as Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, announced the completion of the second phase of the previously announced sale of office properties to an investment group led by Workspace Property Trust. In this transaction, Griffin Realty sold...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys the Dip, Scoops Up $5.5M in Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest has once again moved to purchase cheap Coinbase stock, adding $5.5 million worth of COIN shares to its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). There’s no stopping Ark Invest, the investment house led by Wall Street veteran Cathie Wood, from pursuing its long-time dip-buying strategy as the firm snapped up another 158,116 shares of Coinbase shares (COIN) on Thursday.
CoinTelegraph
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong based Fintech Hyphen Group Raises $22M
Hyphen Group, a Fintech firm backed by Hong Kong-based billionaire Richard Li, has reportedly secured $22 million in capital via a funding round that was led by PCCW. The company stated that the amount secured is more than its initial $20 million target. The company also confirmed that its Chief...
NBC San Diego
The Tech IPO Market Collapsed in 2022, and Next Year Doesn't Look Much Better
IPO deal proceeds plummeted 94% in 2022, according to Ernst & Young's IPO report published in mid-December. Not a single tech deal raised $1 billion this year, after 15 IPOs raised at least that much in 2021, according to FactSet. "Until we see a persistent return to intelligent capital allocation...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: 2 weeks after extended system failure, Alibaba CEO takes over company’s cloud division
We’re almost there, folks. It’s the last Thursday of 2022, and today we have some news for you out of Alibaba and Spotify, as well as some crypto news out of India. And as always, we give you some goodness from TC+, our premium membership program. Read on, dear readers, and we’ll be back again tomorrow to bring you the final moments of 2022 in tech. — HP.
todaynftnews.com
MicroStrategy announces its first Bitcoin sale
MicroStrategy, a software company residing in America, sold a significant part of its Bitcoin reserve on December 22 for the first time. They held the most extensive collection of Bitcoin as a corporate company. Still, the sale of Bitcoin was not very fruitful for co-founder Michael Saylor because the company bought more Bitcoin after selling them.
e-cryptonews.com
Op Ed: Sam Bankman-Fried Offers Lessons on How Not to Be a Crypto CEO
It wasn’t so long ago that Sam Bankman-Fried was hailed as something akin to a savant or a genius. It’s safe to say that the disgraced former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, isn’t looking quite so clever anymore. The downfall of the crypto entrepreneur has been spectacular, swift, and brutal.
gamblingnews.com
News Corp’s Betr in Discussions over PointsBet Australia Sale
Australian gambling startup Betr is in preliminary discussions with PointsBet for the acquisition of the operator’s Australian business, according to a PointsBet filing to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday. Potential Sale Discussions Underway. The potential sale of PointsBet Australia was first reported by The Australian on Friday...
