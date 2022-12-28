Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
FINRA Fines Justly Markets (Formerly DBOT) $100K for Missing Records of 95M Orders
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has placed a $100,000 monetary sanction on Justly Markets (previously DBOT ATS), a firm that formerly operated as an alternative trading system (ATS), for failing to preserve the memoranda of over 95 million orders it received from its broker-dealer customers between April 2017 and October 2019. The US self-regulatory organization (SRO) censured the platform, noting that the firm's actions violated certain sections of its rules and those of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
thediwire.com
Griffin Realty Trust Completes Sale of Office Properties to Workspace Property Trust
Griffin Realty Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust formerly known as Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, announced the completion of the second phase of the previously announced sale of office properties to an investment group led by Workspace Property Trust. In this transaction, Griffin Realty sold...
CNBC
Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
u.today
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions
cryptoslate.com
Disputed Robinhood shares may be moved to neutral account at BlockFi’s request
The judge overseeing BlockFi’s ongoing bankruptcy case agreed today to review a request that could see 56 million Robinhood shares moved to a neutral location, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 28. The judge has not yet agreed to move the assets to a...
FTX used $200 million of customer funds for venture capital investments, SEC complaint shows
FTX spent $200 million of customer funds on two venture capital investments, per the SEC. It invested $100 million each in fintech company Dave and Web 3 firm Mysten Labs. The deals disclose how FTX diverted customer funds from the exchange to Alameda Research. Collapsed crypto exchange FTX used $200...
thecoinrise.com
XRP Holders Believe SEC Will Settle its Lawsuit Against Ripple
After such a long time, many XRP holders are optimistic that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may choose a settlement in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs to bring the case to a close. A Twitter poll which was posted by John E. Deaton, the pro-XRP attorney, shows...
FTX US's auditor stands by its accounting work for the collapsed crypto exchange, report says
Armanino, the auditor for FTX's US branch, defended its accounting work for the exchange. "We were never engaged to audit internal controls," the company's chief operating officer told the FT. Armanino has stopped its auditing and proof of reserve work. It is facing a lawsuit from FTX customers. FTX's US...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Firm Compass Mining Wins $1.5M in Suit Against Dynamics Mining
After a dispute that spilled out onto social media this summer, Compass has emerged victorious—but Dynamics vows to appeal the ruling. Bitcoin mining hardware firm Compass Mining announced today that it won a nearly $1.5 million judgment in court this week following a contentious battle with hosting provider Dynamics Mining.
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
thediwire.com
Four Springs Capital Trust Withdraws Registration Statement
Four Springs Capital Trust, a distributor of tax-deferred 1031 exchanges, made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that requested the withdrawal of their registration statement on a previously filed Form S-11 as the company has decided not to pursue the sale of the securities covered by the statement “at this time due to market conditions.”
financemagnates.com
Bahamas Regulator Holds $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets
On Thursday, the Bahamian Securities Commission revealed its control over more than $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrencies that belong to FTX customers. The Bahamas regulator obtained these cryptocurrencies with an order from the country's Supreme Court. Bahamas Regulator Safekeeping $3.5B FTX Customer Assets. The regulator highlighted that it would continue...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
thediwire.com
Larry Roth to Lead Binah Capital Following Merger of Wentworth and Kingswood
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. announced that wealth management industry leader Larry Roth will become executive chairman of Binah Capital Group Inc., a national wealth management platform that will be created as a result of a merger between Kingswood with Wentworth Management Services LLC. Wentworth president Craig Gould will serve as Binah’s...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Market Panic Leads to Significant Investment Product AUM and Volume Declines: Report
In 2022, cryptocurrency investment products’ assets under management (AUM) and average daily volumes saw a significant decrease due to the current state of panic in the cryptocurrency market after the collapse of FTX and rumors of similar problems at other exchanges. Average daily volumes have dropped by 74.1% to...
thediwire.com
FINRA Bars Former LPL Rep
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority barred John Nicholas Terzis, formerly a registered representative with LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, after he borrowed $200,000 from one of his customers without first notifying or obtaining approval from LPL in December 2019. According to FINRA, pursuant to a ten-year...
thenewscrypto.com
Philippines SEC Cautions Against Unregistered Crypto Exchanges
SEC strongly cautioned the public not to interact with unregistered crypto exchanges. Philippine law mandates company registration before doing business in the country. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines issued a notice against the use of unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC strongly cautioned and recommended the...
