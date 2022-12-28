ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financemagnates.com

FINRA Fines Justly Markets (Formerly DBOT) $100K for Missing Records of 95M Orders

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has placed a $100,000 monetary sanction on Justly Markets (previously DBOT ATS), a firm that formerly operated as an alternative trading system (ATS), for failing to preserve the memoranda of over 95 million orders it received from its broker-dealer customers between April 2017 and October 2019. The US self-regulatory organization (SRO) censured the platform, noting that the firm's actions violated certain sections of its rules and those of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thediwire.com

Griffin Realty Trust Completes Sale of Office Properties to Workspace Property Trust

Griffin Realty Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust formerly known as Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT, announced the completion of the second phase of the previously announced sale of office properties to an investment group led by Workspace Property Trust. In this transaction, Griffin Realty sold...
CNBC

Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
u.today

SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Disputed Robinhood shares may be moved to neutral account at BlockFi’s request

The judge overseeing BlockFi’s ongoing bankruptcy case agreed today to review a request that could see 56 million Robinhood shares moved to a neutral location, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 28. The judge has not yet agreed to move the assets to a...
thecoinrise.com

XRP Holders Believe SEC Will Settle its Lawsuit Against Ripple

After such a long time, many XRP holders are optimistic that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may choose a settlement in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs to bring the case to a close. A Twitter poll which was posted by John E. Deaton, the pro-XRP attorney, shows...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Firm Compass Mining Wins $1.5M in Suit Against Dynamics Mining

After a dispute that spilled out onto social media this summer, Compass has emerged victorious—but Dynamics vows to appeal the ruling. Bitcoin mining hardware firm Compass Mining announced today that it won a nearly $1.5 million judgment in court this week following a contentious battle with hosting provider Dynamics Mining.
MAINE STATE
CoinDesk

BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
thediwire.com

Four Springs Capital Trust Withdraws Registration Statement

Four Springs Capital Trust, a distributor of tax-deferred 1031 exchanges, made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that requested the withdrawal of their registration statement on a previously filed Form S-11 as the company has decided not to pursue the sale of the securities covered by the statement “at this time due to market conditions.”
financemagnates.com

Bahamas Regulator Holds $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

On Thursday, the Bahamian Securities Commission revealed its control over more than $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrencies that belong to FTX customers. The Bahamas regulator obtained these cryptocurrencies with an order from the country's Supreme Court. Bahamas Regulator Safekeeping $3.5B FTX Customer Assets. The regulator highlighted that it would continue...
thediwire.com

Larry Roth to Lead Binah Capital Following Merger of Wentworth and Kingswood

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. announced that wealth management industry leader Larry Roth will become executive chairman of Binah Capital Group Inc., a national wealth management platform that will be created as a result of a merger between Kingswood with Wentworth Management Services LLC. Wentworth president Craig Gould will serve as Binah’s...
DELAWARE STATE
thediwire.com

FINRA Bars Former LPL Rep

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority barred John Nicholas Terzis, formerly a registered representative with LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, after he borrowed $200,000 from one of his customers without first notifying or obtaining approval from LPL in December 2019. According to FINRA, pursuant to a ten-year...
thenewscrypto.com

Philippines SEC Cautions Against Unregistered Crypto Exchanges

SEC strongly cautioned the public not to interact with unregistered crypto exchanges. Philippine law mandates company registration before doing business in the country. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines issued a notice against the use of unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC strongly cautioned and recommended the...

