DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Man Who Gambled $2.4M Faces Allegations of Running a Ponzi Scheme
He was arrested earlier in December on a warrant for several charges related to what authorities have described as including security fraud, theft, and more. Buckle did not enact his fraud alone, with Warisra Stevens, a person described as his “confident” also standing trial last year and pleading guilty to multiple charges, including securities fraud and theft conspiracy. Stevens will now have to serve a prison sentence of at least 19 months.
Georgia congressman thinks IRS should annually audit the president
(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman thinks the Internal Revenue Service should annually audit the president and publicly disclose the findings within 90 days. The mandate was part of the proposed "Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022," clearly aimed at former President Donald Trump, who did not release his tax filings, but a policy that ostensibly applies to every president, regardless of their political party. U.S....
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian regulators until they can be returned
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian authorities. The assets were transferred under their ownership for safekeeping, according to regulators. Customers and creditors will receive the funds after the Bahamas Supreme Court approves its delivery. FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have...
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration
Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months. A group of customers who filed a lawsuit against Coinbase is now withholding their account information, shutting down efforts to move the case to arbitration. The class action lawsuit...
Crypto investors who lost money in 2022 can use key tax loophole—for now
It's still possible for big companies—but also individual crypto owners—to take advantage of special tax treatment for Bitcoin and other digital assets.
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
Bahamas authorities seized $3.5 billion in assets from FTX after bankruptcy
Authorities in the Bahamas acquired more than $3.5 billion in digital assets from the crypto exchange FTX after the company filed for bankruptcy. The authorities acquired the assets due to a risk of "imminent dissipation," according to a statement provided by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The funds were taken after reports of cyberattacks on FTX's systems and the theft of hundreds of millions of assets.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Warns of Imminent Crypto Crackdown, Explains Why Proof of Reserves Has No Value: Report
The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly says that a crackdown on the crypto industry is imminent in the wake of FTX’s high-profile collapse. According to a new report by Bloomberg, SEC Chair Gary Gensler says that the regulatory agency is coming after crypto firms...
Investors Sue Gemini Crypto Exchange, Winkelvoss Twins
The lawsuit claims Gemini left out information regarding the risks of high-interest accounts.
Bahamas regulator holds FTX assets pending delivery to customers, creditors
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said on Thursday that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time of transfer on a temporary basis to deliver them to customers and creditors who own them.
Investors sue Winklevoss twins for fraud over Gemini’s interest-bearing accounts
Gemini exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are facing a class-action lawsuit over their interest-bearing accounts. Investors allege that the exchange offered securities without registering the products with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York by investors...
Bitcoin Firm Compass Mining Wins $1.5M in Suit Against Dynamics Mining
After a dispute that spilled out onto social media this summer, Compass has emerged victorious—but Dynamics vows to appeal the ruling. Bitcoin mining hardware firm Compass Mining announced today that it won a nearly $1.5 million judgment in court this week following a contentious battle with hosting provider Dynamics Mining.
Philippines SEC Cautions Against Unregistered Crypto Exchanges
SEC strongly cautioned the public not to interact with unregistered crypto exchanges. Philippine law mandates company registration before doing business in the country. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines issued a notice against the use of unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC strongly cautioned and recommended the...
FTX Users Sue for Priority Repayment and Damages in Bankruptcy Proceedings
A group of FTX users are asking a U.S. court to make sure they are the first to get repaid in the crypto exchange's bankruptcy proceedings, court filings from Tuesday show. A class-action lawsuit filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the same court where the cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November) accuses former FTX executives of intentionally misappropriating customers' funds to fund risky strategies and a lavish lifestyle in the Bahamas "in direct violation of FTX’s own customer agreements and terms of service."
