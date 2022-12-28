ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

gamblingnews.com

Man Who Gambled $2.4M Faces Allegations of Running a Ponzi Scheme

He was arrested earlier in December on a warrant for several charges related to what authorities have described as including security fraud, theft, and more. Buckle did not enact his fraud alone, with Warisra Stevens, a person described as his “confident” also standing trial last year and pleading guilty to multiple charges, including securities fraud and theft conspiracy. Stevens will now have to serve a prison sentence of at least 19 months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Center Square

Georgia congressman thinks IRS should annually audit the president

(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman thinks the Internal Revenue Service should annually audit the president and publicly disclose the findings within 90 days. The mandate was part of the proposed "Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022," clearly aimed at former President Donald Trump, who did not release his tax filings, but a policy that ostensibly applies to every president, regardless of their political party. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC

A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Customers Block Attempts to Move Lawsuit to Arbitration

Coinbase has made significant efforts to keep several different cases limited to arbitration and out of federal courts in recent months. A group of customers who filed a lawsuit against Coinbase is now withholding their account information, shutting down efforts to move the case to arbitration. The class action lawsuit...
Washington Examiner

Bahamas authorities seized $3.5 billion in assets from FTX after bankruptcy

Authorities in the Bahamas acquired more than $3.5 billion in digital assets from the crypto exchange FTX after the company filed for bankruptcy. The authorities acquired the assets due to a risk of "imminent dissipation," according to a statement provided by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The funds were taken after reports of cyberattacks on FTX's systems and the theft of hundreds of millions of assets.
coingeek.com

Investors sue Winklevoss twins for fraud over Gemini’s interest-bearing accounts

Gemini exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are facing a class-action lawsuit over their interest-bearing accounts. Investors allege that the exchange offered securities without registering the products with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York by investors...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Firm Compass Mining Wins $1.5M in Suit Against Dynamics Mining

After a dispute that spilled out onto social media this summer, Compass has emerged victorious—but Dynamics vows to appeal the ruling. Bitcoin mining hardware firm Compass Mining announced today that it won a nearly $1.5 million judgment in court this week following a contentious battle with hosting provider Dynamics Mining.
MAINE STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Philippines SEC Cautions Against Unregistered Crypto Exchanges

SEC strongly cautioned the public not to interact with unregistered crypto exchanges. Philippine law mandates company registration before doing business in the country. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines issued a notice against the use of unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC strongly cautioned and recommended the...
CoinDesk

FTX Users Sue for Priority Repayment and Damages in Bankruptcy Proceedings

A group of FTX users are asking a U.S. court to make sure they are the first to get repaid in the crypto exchange's bankruptcy proceedings, court filings from Tuesday show. A class-action lawsuit filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the same court where the cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November) accuses former FTX executives of intentionally misappropriating customers' funds to fund risky strategies and a lavish lifestyle in the Bahamas "in direct violation of FTX’s own customer agreements and terms of service."

