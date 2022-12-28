He was arrested earlier in December on a warrant for several charges related to what authorities have described as including security fraud, theft, and more. Buckle did not enact his fraud alone, with Warisra Stevens, a person described as his “confident” also standing trial last year and pleading guilty to multiple charges, including securities fraud and theft conspiracy. Stevens will now have to serve a prison sentence of at least 19 months.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO