flydubai Resumes Ashgabat Service From late-Jan 2023
Flydubai yesterday (29DEC22) announced planned service resumption on Dubai – Ashgabat route, scheduled from late-January 2023. The airline will be operating to the capital of Turkmenistan twice weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, effective 23JAN23. FZ731 DXB2355 – 0325+1ASB 7M8 14. FZ732 ASB0435 – 0630DXB 7M8 25...
Air Arabia Expands Milan Service From July 2023
Air Arabia from July 2023 plans to increase service to Milan, where the airline schedules 7 weekly Sharjah – Milan Bergamo flights, instead of 4. Planned service increase is scheduled from 09JUL23, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. G9710 SHJ0735 – 1220BGY 321 x247. G9712 SHJ2155 – 0240+1BGY...
IndiGo Adds Boeing 777 Delhi – Istanbul Service From Feb 2023
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo this week adjusted operational aircraft on Delhi – Istanbul route, as it begins leased Boeing 777-300ER aircraft service on this route from 01FEB23. The airline currently operates this route with Airbus A321 aircraft, via Ras al Khaimah in both directions. Revised schedule for this daily...
Utair Dec 2022/Jan 2023 Central Asia Network Additions
Russian carrier Utair during Northern winter 2022/23 season plans further network expansion in Central Asia, with new service scheduled to Almaty and Samarkand.
AnadoluJet Schedules New Domestic Routes From Jan 2023
AnadoluJet in the first week of January 2023 plans to launch new domestic routes, with new service from Diyarbakir and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen. Planned operation as follows. Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Igdir eff 03JAN23 3 weekly 737-800/A320/A321neo. TK7392 SAW0745 – 0950IGD EQV 4. TK7392 SAW1125 – 1330IGD EQV...
Qatar Airways NS23 Bangkok Service Changes – 29DEC22
Qatar Airways in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting service on Doha – Bangkok flight. From Doha, QR836/837 between 26MAR23 and 25JUN23 will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of Airbus A380. The airline schedules 4 daily flights on this route. QR834 DOH0110 – 1220BKK 77L D. QR836...
Red Wings Adds New Moscow – SE Asia Routes From late-Dec 2022
Red Wings this week is adding 2 new scheduled charter flights to Southeast Asia, including service to Sri Lanka and Thailand. Moscow Domodedovo – Mattala/Hambantota eff 28DEC22 2 weekly 777-200ER. WZ3077 DME2200 – 0900+1HRI 772 37. WZ3078 HRI1100 – 1740DME 772 14. Moscow Domodedovo – Utapao.
Gulf Air 1Q23 Tel Aviv Service Increase
Gulf Air in the first quarter of 2023 is increasing service to Israel, where it currently operates 3 weekly Bahrain – Tel Aviv flights. The airline plans to increase flights to 5 weekly, from 04JAN23 and 25MAR23, with a mix of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo. Following schedule is effective...
Volotea Adds Nantes – Rhodes Service From April 2023
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 plans further network expansion at Nantes, as the airline schedules Nantes – Rhodes nonstop flight. From 15APR23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate one weekly flight on this route. Following schedule is effective 27MAY23. V72500 NTE2155 – 0245+1RHO 320 6. V72501 RHO0315 – 0615NTE...
Volotea / Aegean Airlines Expands Codeshare Network in NS23
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Aegean Airlines, covering additional routes to/from Athens and Thessaloniki. Following service will see Volotea’s V7-coded flight numbers starting 26MAR23 at earliest. Volotea operated by Aegean Airlines. Athens – Florence. Athens – Ibiza. Athens – Lisbon...
British Airways Adds London Heathrow – Florence Service From April 2023
British Airways yesterday (29DEC22) announced new route launch to Italy, as the oneWorld carrier schedules London Heathrow - Florence route. Inaugural flight is scheduled on 16APR23, with Airbus A320neo operating 1 daily flight. BA524 LHR0750 – 1100FLR 32N D. BA525 FLR1150 – 1305LHR 32N 457. BA525 FLR1155 –...
Royal Air Maroc Expands Iberia Codeshare Network From late-Dec 2022
Royal Air Maroc in late-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Iberia, covering additional domestic routes in Spain. From 22DEC22 (approximate), Royal Air Maroc’s AT-coded flight numbers is being displayed on following routes. Royal Air Maroc operated by Iberia. Madrid – Barcelona. Madrid – Valencia.
Uzbekistan Airways Tentatively Schedules Bangkok Resumption in Feb 2023
Uzbekistan Airways continues to revise planned service resumption to Thailand, despite reservation remains unavailable. Latest service resumption date for Tashkent – Bangkok route is now tentatively scheduled on 02FEB23 at earliest. Preliminary schedule listing shows the airline would offer 2 weekly flights with A321neo. HY531 TAS2230 – 0640+1BKK 32Q...
Saudia to Resume Jeddah – Singapore Nonstop Service in NS23
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume nonstop Jeddah – Singapore service, in addition to existing one-stop service via Male in The Maldives (from both Jeddah and Riyadh). From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 3 weekly flights for the nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SV836 JED0055 –...
Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
ALMATY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday.
Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is working to resume quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as Jan. 8, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
China Airlines Increases Taipei – Hong Kong Flights From Feb 2023
China Airlines from February 2023 plans to restore additional passenger service on Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong route, opened for reservation this week. The Skyteam member by 06FEB23 plans to offer 28 weekly flights, instead of previously planned 17 weekly. This route is operated by a mix of A321neo and A330-300.
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
EGYPTAIR Extends Baghdad – Washington Charters to March 2023
EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update extended Baghdad – Washington Dulles scheduled charter service to the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. In the first quarter of 2023, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate on following dates from Baghdad (Washington Dulles departs on the following day): 09JAN23, 30JAN23, 20FEB23, 13MAR23. MS3051...
Saudia NS23 Europe Network Changes – 30DEC22
Saudia as of Friday 30DEC22 filed selected changes to its planned European network for Northern summer 2023 season. Latest adjustment includes the following. 29JUN23 – 31AUG23 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 787-9 Jeddah – London Heathrow eff 26MAR23 1 daily 787-9/-10, replacing initially filed -9 Jeddah –...
