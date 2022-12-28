Read full article on original website
Ethiopian Airlines Increases NE Asia Service in NS23
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to Northeast Asia, returning to 2019 level. From 26MAR23, the airline will resume 5th weekly Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita flight, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. ET672 ADD2235 – 1615+1ICN1725+1 – 2015+1NRT 787 x13...
Ethiopian Airlines NS23 West Africa Routing Changes – 29DEC22
Ethiopian Airlines as of Thursday 29DEC22 filed service changes to West Africa, effective late-May 2023. Planned routing and/or aircraft changes as follows. Addis Ababa – Abidjan – Conakry eff 30MAY23 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 (Abidjan overall service unchanged at 7 weekly, as ET resumes 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Abidjan – New York JFK)
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
IndiGo Adds Boeing 777 Delhi – Istanbul Service From Feb 2023
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo this week adjusted operational aircraft on Delhi – Istanbul route, as it begins leased Boeing 777-300ER aircraft service on this route from 01FEB23. The airline currently operates this route with Airbus A321 aircraft, via Ras al Khaimah in both directions. Revised schedule for this daily...
Saudia to Resume Jeddah – Singapore Nonstop Service in NS23
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume nonstop Jeddah – Singapore service, in addition to existing one-stop service via Male in The Maldives (from both Jeddah and Riyadh). From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 3 weekly flights for the nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SV836 JED0055 –...
flydubai Resumes Ashgabat Service From late-Jan 2023
Flydubai yesterday (29DEC22) announced planned service resumption on Dubai – Ashgabat route, scheduled from late-January 2023. The airline will be operating to the capital of Turkmenistan twice weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, effective 23JAN23. FZ731 DXB2355 – 0325+1ASB 7M8 14. FZ732 ASB0435 – 0630DXB 7M8 25...
Iran Air 1Q23 International Aircraft Changes – 29DEC22
Iran Air in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected international routes, based on schedule listing in the OAG, as well as GDS schedule listing. As of 29DEC22, planned aircraft changes as follow, although this may see further adjustment, or reversal. Tehran Imam Khomeini – Cologne...
Qantas Designates “Pride Flight” in late-Feb 2023
Qantas Airways has announced special “Pride Flight” in February 2023, coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be operating the Pride Flight as QF018 on 22FEB23, from Los Angeles to Sydney. This flight is net zero emissions with 100% emission carbon offset, stated by the airline. Reservation is only available via Qantas website with relevant indicator (see screenshot below).
Aeroitalia Downsizes 1Q23 Operation – 30DEC22
Aeroitalia as of Friday 30DEC22 filed further adjustment to its planned operation in the first quarter of 2023, as the airline downsizes operation to Milan Bergamo – Rome Fiumcino service between 09JAN23 and 09FEB23. On Milan Bergamo – Rome Fiumcino route, the airline offers up to 22 weekly flights...
Uzbekistan Airways Tentatively Schedules Bangkok Resumption in Feb 2023
Uzbekistan Airways continues to revise planned service resumption to Thailand, despite reservation remains unavailable. Latest service resumption date for Tashkent – Bangkok route is now tentatively scheduled on 02FEB23 at earliest. Preliminary schedule listing shows the airline would offer 2 weekly flights with A321neo. HY531 TAS2230 – 0640+1BKK 32Q...
Volotea / Aegean Airlines Expands Codeshare Network in NS23
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Aegean Airlines, covering additional routes to/from Athens and Thessaloniki. Following service will see Volotea’s V7-coded flight numbers starting 26MAR23 at earliest. Volotea operated by Aegean Airlines. Athens – Florence. Athens – Ibiza. Athens – Lisbon...
Asiana Airlines 1Q23 Mainland China Operations – 29DEC22
Asiana Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume 5 routes to Mainland China, initially operating on weekly basis. Planned service resumptions as of 29DEC22 as follows. Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou eff 17JAN23 1 weekly A321 (A330-300 from 07MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Qingdao. eff 18JAN23 1...
Saudia NS23 Europe Network Changes – 30DEC22
Saudia as of Friday 30DEC22 filed selected changes to its planned European network for Northern summer 2023 season. Latest adjustment includes the following. 29JUN23 – 31AUG23 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 787-9 Jeddah – London Heathrow eff 26MAR23 1 daily 787-9/-10, replacing initially filed -9 Jeddah –...
