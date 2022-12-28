Qantas Airways has announced special “Pride Flight” in February 2023, coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be operating the Pride Flight as QF018 on 22FEB23, from Los Angeles to Sydney. This flight is net zero emissions with 100% emission carbon offset, stated by the airline. Reservation is only available via Qantas website with relevant indicator (see screenshot below).

2 DAYS AGO