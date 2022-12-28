Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.
49ers Wide Receiver Explains Viral Davante Adams Post
After the Raiders announced that Derek Carr was being benched for this Sunday's game against the 49ers, Davante Adams went on Instagram to show his support for his longtime friend. "This man gave everything he had," Adams wrote. "The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people...
Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change
The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons. Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was...
OL Elijah Wilkinson upgraded on Falcons' 2nd Week 17 injury report
The Atlanta Falcons, who take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at home, released theirs second injury report of the week. They had two new additions, although one was simply a player getting the day off, and one starter was upgraded after sitting out Wednesday. The details of their second...
Buccaneers Place Offensive Tackle on Injured Reserve
The season is over for one Buccaneers offensive tackle.
Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve
Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
Texans' Kenyon Green back, Tytus Howard practicing after concussion
“Some of the players that didn’t play last week, like Kenyon Green, hopefully they will be available for us.”
Three Cardinals Upgraded in Thursday Injury Report vs. Falcons
All of Kelvin Beachum, A.J. Green and Marco Wilson were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday for the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time on Thursday after having a walk-thru on Wednesday. Thus, we were able to get a more accurate representation of player participation...
WXYZ
Former Lions QB David Blough to start for Cardinals against Falcons
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with...
Yardbarker
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Packers
Clinton-Dix, 30, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option. Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He...
Comments / 0