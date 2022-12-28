ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Wide Receiver Explains Viral Davante Adams Post

After the Raiders announced that Derek Carr was being benched for this Sunday's game against the 49ers, Davante Adams went on Instagram to show his support for his longtime friend. "This man gave everything he had," Adams wrote. "The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people...
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change

The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons. Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve

Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
WXYZ

Former Lions QB David Blough to start for Cardinals against Falcons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Packers

Clinton-Dix, 30, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option. Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy